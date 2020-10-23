What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear about a company or product? Is it their tagline, services, or products? Many times the first thing that comes in a consumer’s mind is the brand’s logo! How many famous brand logos do you remember when you hear names like apple, McDonald’s, Firefox, Amazon, or the famous Starbucks? That is the characteristic of a good logo, it is always unique so that the customer clearly remembers a brand logo without confusing it with any other brand.

You only get one chance to make the first impression

Remember first impression is the last impression, most of the time this proves to be correct. The first impression of the brand sets the tone for the rest of the relationships. If you successfully make a good first impression, your customers will be excited to work with you and get a chance to know you closely. Remember your logo will be everywhere, from your office, business cards, website, social media pages, ads, everywhere. So one should always spend time in logo research and select a logo carefully. Your logo will represent your brand and will give an idea about your services and their quality. For instance, if you are planning to run a new business in Dallas, TX, you should first look for a logo design company and finalize your logo before taking any other step.

A unique logo sets you apart from your competitors

In every niche or industry, you will have hundreds of competitors offering similar services. You should find a way to differentiate yourself from others. Your aim should be to help and facilitate your customers in a more efficient and affordable manner. But you first need to grab the attention of your audience and logo is the prime opportunity to stand out from your competitors.

A logo gives you brand identity that helps attract more customers and retain the existing ones

Your corporate image will play a major role in attracting new customers and the logo plays a vital role in building the brand image. Your logo should be able to instill a sense of confidence in your clients, it should accurately represent your business standards and services.

It separates amateurs from professionals

A professional logo tells a lot about the quality of your services and your business style. every client will search your brand presence across different platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, your website, twitter, etc. and your brand logo will guide them in their search. It will help them identify you from others.

Give attention to the minor details

For any logo design, the detail is extremely important. You should pay attention to every part of the logo including its color, shape, font, style and size. All these elements come together and give a message about your brand to the audience.

Your logo describes you and tells your customers who you are. Whether you are casual, professional tech-forward, or traditional; everything will be depicted by your logo. So make sure your logo delivers the right message to the audience.

Fernando Groves is a creative writer at DesignsAnHour, focusing on brand strategy, social media, and websites & logos. He is passionate about the continuous innovation within the digital environment and the endless growth opportunities that inbound marketing brings. Connect with him on Twitter: @FernandoGrovex

Designing a logo stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock