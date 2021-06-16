When you are working hard on new conversions, inbound marketing is the most promising investment.

In comparison with other marketing solutions, a good inbound marketing strategy has the biggest ROI. Another plus is that it is easy to track and measure the results, so we can quickly adapt and fix our mistakes.

Traditional outbound marketing is based on the principle of spreading the word. It is not as easy to target your audience and you can often spend more than you win in return.

Inbound marketing, on the other hand, operates on the principle of guiding your target audience to your brand. Without heavy and spammy promotions, you will help your potential customers find their way to your website.

The key behind a good inbound strategy is to target those users who are searching for your services. And navigate them to your stage.

This way, you are offering your solutions to solve the problems of the clients. No sponsored posts, no ads, no banners.

To create a good strategy, you need to begin with a well-defined buyer persona. This will be our reference in implementing all the strategies listed in this post.

Let’s discover the key marketing strategies to boost your conversion rate.

But, before we get started, we should set up a framework for our next campaign. Our KPIs and an audit of previous strategies are an excellent kickoff point.

Rethink Your KPIs

Regardless of which inbound strategies you have been using so far, it is time to rethink the framework of your marketing campaigns.

The key performance indicators you measure let you know whether your strategy is successful or not.

To estimate the effectiveness of your content marketing strategies, SEO, link building, or improvements of the UX design, you must evaluate your parameters firstly.

Now is the time to rethink which indicators are helpful and which are not. Which are relevant to your actual goals, and which are only slowing you down.

Evaluating your performance indicators can also help you find out which segments of your inbound marketing strategy need improvements.

For example, perhaps your conversion rate is excellent. But you are not generating enough leads and this is the weak spot you should focus on.

Data points that could be useful to gather to value the performance of your technical SEO are:

Number of page visits per month

Average time people spend on your page

Focus keywords and key phrases

Meta description

Title and headlines

Image optimization

Page bounce rate

Inbound links

When it comes to measuring the performance of your content marketing, there are many data points that can be useful when you cross-reference them.

For example, you can measure:

Type of content shared (blog post, landing page, infographics, video..)

The topic of the content

Author of the content

Engagement (comments, social shares)

Conversion rate

Link building strategy

Word count

One thorough content inventory will give you an overview of how successful your previous inbound strategies were.

Conducting a campaign audit to gain a deeper understanding of what your campaigns result in. Then, it will be much easier to discover how to improve your content, SEO, and user experience.

#1 Offer Unique And Valuable Content

Inbound marketing leads people towards your website. This is why a quality content marketing plan is the main factor of any inbound strategy.

By providing quality content, you are building your audience’s trust. As a trustworthy, respectable website, you will position highly in comparison to your competitors.

As was aforementioned, inbound strategies are leading people your way. Useful content is what keeps them on your page and helps you turn your leads into conversions.

Offer unique value to the readers.

Having a good content plan does not imply talking about your company and services throughout the entire blog.

Promotional websites are not interesting for the users who wish to learn more about the topic you have specialized in.

Don’t just tell them what you provide. Explain why is that important and what results it can give.

Share knowledge and data. Visualize data to make it more interesting and understandable to the users.

Informative and attention-grabbing images remain one of the most effective data visualization tools. They can provide additional context thus making complex data more accessible. If you take an in-depth look at data visualization techniques, you will learn that an assortment of photos can be used to tell a compelling story about a subject.

You can use two side-by-side photos of the same subject to emphasize how it has been changed over time. To make a convincing argument, make sure to use high-resolution images. If you can’t crop and enhance them by yourself, make sure to contact professional photo editing services that will help you emphasize the data you want to visualize.

Here are some content ideas you can use to enrich your website:

Case Studies

Reviews

Checklists

Infographics

Video tutorials

How-to guides

To make your content stand out, try to incorporate unique data. For example, the team behind FreeCell-Challenge surveyed over 3,000 people and put out state by state data on happiness levels and game play habits, all of which led to media coverage.

You can also use free PowerPoint templates and google slides to create engaging and interactive content.

Stick to your niche.

To be consistent in your niche is very important. Brand consistency makes you memorable and recognizable.

Surfing away from the niche you are specialized in results in a lack of trust from your audience.

Showcase your expertise and emerge high above your competitors.

#2 Optimize Your Content For Google Search Engine

Having quality content is the primary pillar that holds other inbound strategies. However, your content still needs to be easy to find.

Investing in search engine optimization (SEO) is always a good idea. By adapting your website to rank high on Google, you can be certain that your website stats will go up.

Generating leads by using Google’s algorithm is a safe and promising strategy. To get a better picture of what you are up against, investigate your competitors’ traffic.

Once you find out what your target group is looking for, you can position your solution adequately.

Balance keywords and key phrases in your copy. Optimize your images and your web addresses for each page.

Make sure this is something you are doing on a regular basis. Trends can change, and so your organic traffic from search engines can drop if you don’t adapt to the new searches.

When we talk about a winning inbound marketing strategy, SEO is a big part of it. Implementing SEO on your site is the best way to naturally attract your audience.

However, content still remains the key. SEO can help you generate leads, but good content and good service will get you the conversions you need.

Google wants to surface the best content, so try to create the most authoritative content on the subject. The team at Spider Solitaire Challenge, for example, worked with historians to put together unique content for their spider solitaire games.

In SEO and outreach campaigns, there are some actions Google penalizes. White hat SEO techniques used to include the strategy of creating the content based on the keywords found.

Nowadays, though, content marketing is not that simple. To be ranked highly is to be relevant to your target audience at all times.

To achieve relevance and keep up with the trends, some blogs move away from their brand values and their niche.

This strategy can be efficient short term. In the long run, however, it can drive people away from your brand.

#3 Be User-Friendly

The third layer of your website, used to develop an inbound strategy around, is your user experience (UX) design.

The overall appearance of your website is important to attract potential customers. However, providing a pleasurable experience while your users are scrolling your site is important for the conversion rate.

In this sense, every little part of your web page matters. Microcopy on the menu and the buttons. The theme of your site. Fonts and high-quality graphics and images.

The website map should be intuitive and easy to follow. Menus should guide the users and help them find what they are looking for.

Inbound marketing is focused on being helpful and providing value to the target persona. This is what your website should represent.

Redesigning your website doesn’t sound like a big, demanding strategy. However, it can take a long time and many resources to achieve the goal and increase your conversions with UX design.

Another aspect of user-friendliness is responsive web design. If you have a mobile app, you should constantly work on improvements to meet the needs of the users.

Whether you have a mobile app for your business or not, your website must be pretty to look at and easy to open from any device.

#4 Trademark Your Brand On Social Media

A big part of your communication with the users takes place on social media. Social media channels have the power to bring you more leads and intensify audience engagement.

Brand consistency implies that all your tiniest details – logo, profile pic, font, colors, brand voice, slang in your text, the topics – are aligned with your core values.

A good social media strategy can also rely on a B2B relationship you build with influencers. Influencer marketing delivers high ROI, and it is a great choice for your 2021 campaign.

Influencers can help you do the essence of inbound strategy – bring your target audience to your brand. They also help you build an online community around your company.

A strong social media presence should also be steady. Don’t make big gaps in time in between two posts. But avoid overwhelming the audience with non-stop tweeting as well.

Social channels are valuable to your user experience rate as well. Your customers would like to ask you questions in the comments or send you DMs directly.

Responsiveness to the needs of your community is the best conversion strategy at all times.

Producing content and being active on social media sounds like a strategy that takes up a lot of resources.

However, there are many ways to automate and optimize these activities. Everything that can take place on social media can be planned in advance and scheduled ahead.

#5 Referral Strategies

There is no better advertisement than a happy customer. Turning your customers into your ambassadors is creme de la creme of your inbound strategy.

Not only will the referrals from your customers generate many leads, but the ROI of this strategy is also much higher than any outbound campaign you can launch.

Aside from lead generation, the conversion rates will also be higher. Researches show that, when recommended by a friend, a product has 4 times higher chances to be purchased.

According to the most recent statistics, brands with bonus programs earn customers respect faster. Thus, you are more likely to attract customers with an offer they can’t refuse.

The most effective referral marketing strategies trending in 2021 are the following:

Giveaway strategy to turn followers into both customers and ambassadors in only a few simple clicks. It is cost-effective and fun for the audience. The exclusive strategy became very popular when the Clubhouse app went viral. By making something out of reach, it becomes more wanted – this is where referral campaigns come to the stage.

Challenge strategy is demystified by the excessive use of TikTok in 2021. It is a great way to receive user-generated content and promote your brand with no budget needed.

Limited edition strategy is focused on our need to compete and be the lucky winners. Once there is a limited number of sales or a deadline, the heat around your brand intensifies.

A win-win strategy is another way to grow your conversion rates rapidly. Offer special treats to your ambassadors, but also a reward for the customers they bring aboard.

To sum up

As Neil Patel would say, great blog content is still the alpha and omega of any inbound strategy. Good content plan and valuable information are the ground base of every effort to grow online.

Inbound strategies are not generalized and they won’t give the same results for every company.

This is why it is out of utmost significance to understand your audience. You will get a better perspective on where you stand as opposed to your customers when you analyze and audit your previous strategies.

Whether you are a long-running business or a fresh-off-the-boat start-up, following the trends and testing your ideas is the only key to success.

Don’t be afraid to experiment and try something new. Novelty and innovation are important for your growth and growth of your company.

Nina Petrov is a content writer, passionate about graphic design, content marketing, and the new generation of green and social businesses. She starts the day scrolling her digest on new digital trends while sipping a cup of coffee with milk and sugar. Her white little bunny tends to reply to your emails when she is on vacation.

Social link: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nina-petrov/

Inbound marketing stock image by everything possible/Shutterstock