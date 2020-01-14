The mobile app industry is refining almost every day, thanks to technology! With the increasing demand of customers, keeping up with the technology trends is important. Companies are not only focusing on creating new mobile apps but also looking for strategies that can help in enhancing the customer experience. Businesses simply hire off-shore development services to build an app. But how do you know they are leveraging the best technology? You need to stay updated!

As the experts say, the mobile industry will roll out many new improvements in the next few years. So, let’s have a look at the biggest technology trends that will transform mobile apps in 2020.

Beacon Technology

What is beacon technology? Well, beacons are the wireless transmitters that use Bluetooth technology to send signals. For example – you have a retail store. Now, there are thousands of people using mobile apps. You can notify them of the updates when they are around your store — wondering, how? The beacon technology has Bluetooth technology, which acts as a wireless transmitter and sends signals to people using the app. This amazing feature is done in the integration of the IoT (Internet of Things). They are handy and are making business activities faster.

How will beacon technology transform in the year 2020?

AI-enabled chips.

Mobile payments beacons.

Beacons treasure hunting.

Industries like – Hotels, healthcare are already using the location technology to market their business activities. This technology is something you must consider in the coming years.

Wearable Devices

Wearable devices need no introduction; they are already transforming the mobile app industry. In the past few years, we have witnessed fitness bands, smartwatches, smart rings, and more. The technology has transformed the way we interact in our daily lives. Business insiders are predicting that technology is going to take a jump of 35% in the market by 2020. Yes, that’s a big number!

If you are looking for potential in the mobile industry, then you cannot miss mobile apps supporting wearable technology. For example – Apple Watch, Android Wear OS, and more. Creating apps that have an option to integrate well with the wearable devices are sure to increase your business profits.

Possible wearable trends in the year 2020

Less dependence on smartphones.

Rise in the fitness trackers.

Although the current apps made for the wearable devices can be used only when kept closer to smartphones, in the coming years, it won’t be required. You can use your favorite apps without any restrictions.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years, and it will continue to garner fame not only among Indian app developers but developers across the globe. The main focus of Artificial Intelligence in the coming years will be to make the apps smarter. It has been estimated that the global mobile market will reach more than $190 billion by 2025. The figures clearly show the popularity of the technology.

The integration of AI technology in the mobile app industry will create smart apps and saving a lot of time, effort, and money. AI can help the industry in providing services like – analyzing consumer behavior, calculating distance, and maintaining vast data. The technology is beautifully creating apps that can easily replace the need of humans. The AI program introduced by Google – Duplex, can make calls on its own. Isn’t it wonderful? It surely it! And, if you want to stand out your business from competitors, then you have come up with some innovative ideas.

The future of AI in the coming years will see:

AI automated DevOps through AIOps

The coming years will witness an increase in the revenue, be it Intelligent apps, Cyber Security, Virtual Personal Assistants, IoT, and more.

AR and VR

We all know how AR and VR are refining the world and embracing the digital world. In the past few years, we have witnessed a revolution in gaming trends such as – Dino Trek, Pokemon Go, Incell, and more. Google and Apple are using these platforms to enhance the user experience.

Popular apps like – Ikea are using the technology to uplift the user experience, thereby bringing a revolutionary change in the mobile app development industry.

In the coming year, the AR/VR mobile app industry can be:

AR in healthcare

Mobile AR disruption

AR in manufacturing

AR in Advertising and Marketing

Not just that, many popular social media apps like – Instagram and Snapchat are already using the technology for a while. They keep on doing some additions from time to time by adding interesting stickers and animations. Thus, keeping the interest of the users.

Blockchain Technology

While talking about technology trends, how can we miss Blockchain technology? Using this technology, businesses can easily record the company’s information and view various transactions with ease. The technology provides transparency, which means it eliminates the scope of data tampering.

Blockchain technology is already used in payment apps and making the uncompromised and trustable safety of each transaction. Big business giants like – Jack Maa and Mark Zuckerberg have already drawn attention to the technology and using the same for providing a safe and secure platform to the users. With the effective use of this technology, developers can easily design a decentralized mobile app.

How will blockchain technology aid the mobile industry in the future?

BAAS (Blockchain-as-a-Service)

Crypto space and gaming

Asset tokenization

Trading on a cryptocurrency exchange

With the effective use of Blockchain and AI, you can build a powerful app.

Wrapping Up

The competition in the mobile app industry is vast. To survive, you need to make an edge over the competitors. Before you start working on your dream app, you need to understand the importance and relevance of the trends.

Remember, every trend has its benefits and limitations, and it may be tough to hang on with one technology. Technology trends keep on evolving every year, and you have to match up with the changes. Relying on the professionals for creating an app is a great call. Hire mobile app developers and kick-start your business goals.

Remember, there is only one king; make sure your app is the one!

Amit Dua is the Founder of Signity Solutions. A tech-evangelist, he has an uncanny ability to synergize and build associations, thriving teams, and reputable clients.

