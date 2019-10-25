Market research is an essential part of any startup business. Most business ideas do not come to fruition because they weren’t well researched at the beginning. It is vital to find ways to increase the market share of a startup through research. Ample data collection makes it easy for business owners to conduct analysis and identify the best strategies to boost business. The fact is, undertaking a research project can be daunting and overwhelming. With the right tools, business owners can be a success with market research. The way startups do market research has evolved over the years. There are cheaper and effective methods for startups to collect useful data.

Customer surveys

Conducting surveys of potential customer needs can give you and your business insight into what to sell. The needs of consumers change over time, and it is crucial to keep up with trends for current and potential customers. Your clients are the best research participants and can offer insights into ways to improve your products. Customer surveys are part of the essentials of marketing research for startups to understand target customers. Studies are free and generally honest since the participants have nothing to gain by filling them out. Business owners can set up surveys in business centres or online.

Focus groups

Focus groups usually involve a group of industry experts who discuss various products or ideas. Focus groups are suitable for startups who want their ideas to undergo a rigorous evaluation and critiquing for loopholes. Focus groups are a form of paid marketing research, but it’s usually insightful. Industry experts keep up with customer’s needs and can identify upcoming niches. Also, getting advice from experts is more reliable and less time consuming than spending time analysing massive data. It can be accessible to a small focus group in a matter of days to reviews new strategies before implementation.

Online reviews

Checking out online reviews for a product or service can give startups business and idea of what customers feel. Setting up a comment section on a company website leaves room for visitors to leave a comment. Social media pages are also a great place to receive customer feedback for free. The increase of social media users makes it easy for current and potential customers to send comments or complains straight to the company’s page. Online stores like Amazon and eBay also allow customers to leave a review under specific products. The research participants are customers who have purchased a product and used it. Reviews are also an excellent place to collect data for fortifying business ideas for startups.

Competitor analysis

Competition is a big motivator for businesses to improve their products and services. Summary of what competitors are doing allows startups to evaluate how to beat the competition. Market trends tend to move fast, and startups that stay ahead of the competition have a better chance of survival. It’s good to keep in mind that the game is checking you out also.

Industry reports

Industry reports have a wealth of accurate data that has been collected over the years. The announcements contain details about the market size, market trends, and demographic data. The information can come in handy in making new strategies and coming up with viable ideas. The bureau of statistics and bodies that oversee industry standards have data collected from mandatory reports that are submitted by companies. Local authorities also have data on the demographics of the local people and their consumer trends.

Market research for startups is essential for the successful setup of a business. Engaging relevant research participants even in paid marketing research can improve the bottom line of a startup. There is a lot of useful data that startups can collect and analyse to get an in-depth understanding of what potential clients want. However, the work can’t stop there, and the information has to be properly be implemented.

Sally Smith had worked as a car sales representative for years before she gained her MBA degree. With many years of experience in marketing communication and strategic planning, she became a marketing manager at Noria, Digital Marketing Company based in Thailand several years later. The rise of the social media marketing era led her interest to centre around social media and content marketing.

Research stock photo by Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock