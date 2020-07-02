There are several rapidly growing, emerging markets in the online pet e-commerce industry. The emergence of sophisticated e-commerce platforms has impacted nearly every area of the pet industry. With more households choosing to adopt pets, there is a growing demand for affordable, high-quality pet products. Purchasing these goods online allows you to access more affordable prices, fast delivery speeds, and simplistic ordering processes. While many pet-based e-commerce platforms offer an abundance of nutritious food and treats, there are dozens of other markets advertising their pet products online. As the consumer demand for faster shipping and more convenient ordering, it is likely the pet industry will continue to rise in popularity. Read on to learn about the largest emerging markets in the pet e-commerce industry.

Pet Food

The e-commerce market for pet food is one of the largest growing markets within the online industry. Many pet retail and e-commerce companies have begun offering high-quality foods online. Modern pet owners prioritize healthy, high-quality food for pets. The expansion of the online industry has allowed owners to provide their pets with more fresh, made-to-order meals. Many online companies offer specialized pet food customized for a number of healthy diets. Even better, online pet food orders are traditionally more affordable than purchasing products from a pet store. Healthy, nutritious, even organic food is one of the most largely demanded consumer products in the online pet e-commerce industry.

Toys

Toys are a widely-demanded and popular market within the pet online shopping industry. Analyzing the pet industry growth, statistics and trends, e-commerce toy providers are one of the largest product categories available on the market. The online industry for pet toys has experienced a massive rise in popularity throughout recent years. Many pet e-commerce platforms offer traditional pet toys like balls, ropes, stuffed or chew toys. Other e-commerce businesses offer treat-dispensing or pet puzzle toys. Pet toys have constantly been a way to keep your pets entertained and busy. Ordering toys online, prices are much more affordable and delivery processes are simplified. Through the sheer convenience of the e-commerce industry, the market for pet toys has seen a steady increase. The online e-commerce industry for pets has seen a consistent emergence of toys available.

Pet-Based Technology

The pet e-commerce industry has seen a massive rise in the demand for pet-based technology products. The recent events in the technological revolution have had a significant impact on pet innovations. In recent years, companies have launched automatic ball launchers, microchipped pet doors, waste containment systems, self-cleaning litter boxes, and a number of additional innovative smart home devices for pets. Some companies have even developed wearable cameras that attach to your pet’s harness. Other businesses have innovated pet social networks that allow you to track their activity and monitor their movements. While some of these technical innovations are quite expensive, it is well known that Americans spends big on their pets. Therefore, the pet-based technology industry continues to grow. Pet-based technology items are one of the largest growing markets in the online e-commerce industry.

Dog & Cat Treats

Dog and cat treats are an incredibly large market within the pet e-commerce industry. Every pet owner needs a steady supply of high-quality treats for their beloved cats and dogs. Treats are an excellent way for owners to reward their pets, as well as giving them something to snack on between meals. The e-commerce industry for pet treats has experienced a massive surge in recent years. Utilizing online e-commerce platforms, pet owners can evaluate a number of reviews, nutritional insights, and unique price points. As the industry continues to grow, the options of high-quality, nutritious pet treats is continuing to grow. Dog and cat treats are one of the largest emerging markets in the digital pet e-commerce industry.

End Of Life Products

There is a tremendous growing market for end of life products in the pet e-commerce industry. Once pets pass away, there is a growing market for memorializing products and services. From pet tombstones, pet urns, keepsake boxes, loss journals, or garden stones, there are dozens of end of life options available to celebrate and remember your pets. Many pet owners have even purchased cremation jewelry to constantly remember their beloved pets. The industry for these products have skyrocketed in recent years. Many pet e-commerce businesses offer customizable, beautiful products to remember, and celebrate the life of pets. End of life products are one of the quickest growing markets on the pet e-commerce industry.

Smith Willas is a freelance writer, blogger, and digital media journalist. He has a management degree in Supply Chain & Operations Management and Marketing and boasts a wide-ranging background in digital media.

