#sponsored

When you’re a small business owner, you probably feel like your expenses are non-stop. From utilities to payroll to ad campaigns, you’re always paying someone. But life as an entrepreneur doesn’t have to hard or overwhelming, there are a number of tools available to help lift the burden to ensure you succeed. Some tools are free or are low cost, either way, the tools we list are sure to make your day to day a whole lot easier.

Our pick of 5 inexpensive tools to run a successful small business:

Use Connecteam’s employee management app for all your employees, whether they’re in the office or on the road. It’s easy to use and requires no training! Just download and go. You and your employees can edit timesheets, add new shifts and submit absence requests. Plus, all clock-in is down in real time with a live timestamp and GPS location. Any other requests employees make needs your approval so you’re always in the loop.

All the timesheets allow for employees to add more information with tags and shift attachments – such as customer details, mileage or equipment used, and so on. Or add tags jobs, project name, locations or anything else necessary.

Everything in the app is customizable so you can set overtime and double time preferences, daily limit and auto-clock out, an absences menu, admin notifications, employee push notifications, and so much more. Connecteam is available for a fixed monthly price for up to 200 users, choose $29 or $72 a month. Not paying per user is the dream, so start your free 21-day trial now.

BambooHR is perfect for managing your payroll, especially as it was built for small businesses. There is no need for endless spreadsheets anymore, BambooHR makes life so much easier so you can focus on the bottom line. Try it for free for seven days.

If you find that BambooHR isn’t the right fit for you, there are plenty of payroll software options that you should look into.

The solution for all your accounting and invoicing services is Wave. Wave allows you to send free, unlimited, and customized invoices to anyone you need, like freelancers, contractors, and other small businesses. It has never been easier to get paid quickly and to track all your expenses in one place. With Wave, you get generated reports and can collaborate with other employees. Get Invoice by Wave on iOS and Android.

If you want to know who is working and on what, you need Trello. Use Trello for all your work, and personal needs, like project management, managing a task list, daily organization, meal prep, running a blog, and more. Trello uses Kanban boards, which are shareable, flexible, and allow you for an insane amount of detail in each card. Choose from two pricing plans: free or $12.50 a month per user.

You know that in order to create effective marketing, you need high-quality content; from blog posts to emails to website copy, and so on. And sure, spellcheck is available on most devices, but Grammarly takes it a step further. Grammarly immediately finds those little overlooked mistakes, like when you write to instead of too. It is available on iOS, Android, and Desktop, get it now if you’re looking for effective content marketing. Even if you aren’t that into content marketing, avoid an embarrassing conversation with a customer because you sent them an email littered with mistakes or even just ONE big mistake – like if your phone autocorrects itself.

We hope this list of five inexpensive tools for small businesses helps take your company to the next level.

Management stock photo by LeoWolfert/Shutterstock