The thing about e-commerce websites and blogs is that making them into a source of income takes hard work. And a lot of that work is going to go into writing copy. You may already have a handle on the basics, like knowing your audience and solving their problems. Nevertheless, writing sales copy that converts requires more than what you have already covered in your business plan.

Whether you want to boost sales, generate leads, get more shares or app downloads, the following tips and examples will help you maximize your results. All you have to do is choose the ones that fit your business best, staying true to your mission and identity.

Tip #1: Write short, simple, and to the point.

You may go with Wilde as your go-to beach read. However, in your sales copy, you want to emulate Hemingway.

The Pulitzer Prize winner is famous for being able to express profound meaning while using easy-to-understand language. For example, The Old Man and the Sea has a Flesch-Kincaid readability score of 3.9. This means a 9-year-old could understand it.

So, when you’re writing sales copy, make sure that the language you use is easy to read. Use varying sentence lengths. Avoid too many adverbs. Break up your text into paragraphs of 3-4 sentences to maximize its readability score.

An excellent example of how you can say more, without using too many words comes from Spotify. The music streaming service manages to point out all the benefits of its premium service by using no more than 70 words.

Source: spotify.com

Tip #2: Focus on what only you can provide.

You’re writing sales copy, so that means you need to be convincing with your customers. And there’s no better way to do that than to focus on the benefits your products/services provide.

Chances are, there are unique features that separate you from your competition. Pointing these out is going to be one of the essential steps to achieving a high conversion rate.

The simplest way to do this is going to be a features section on your product pages. Here, you can give website visitors an easy-to-follow overview of what they get if they invest in your products or services. You’ll see even better results if you combine copy with visuals, as you can see in this example by Amerisleep. Images and graphics tend to be attention-grabbing and can help you say more, with less. So use them where you can.

Source: amerisleep.com

Tip #3: Know how to get what you want from your visitors.

You already know what you want from your website. But getting website visitors to want the same thing takes more than a high readability score and great images. That’s why your copy needs to inspire.

There are two ways to do this.

The first is to make sure you’re writing for your audience. Use personalized language. Help them imagine owning your product. This way, you can get them from the middle to the bottom of your sales funnel.

With its watercolor notebook, Moleskine does exactly this. Instead of focusing on technical details in their product descriptions, the company uses language that allows shoppers to imagine the benefits of the product. They include phrases like “protect your art,” “flood each page with color as you capture the world from your perspective,” and “however you use them.” All of these start from the standpoint that the visitor has already decided to purchase the notebook and is now thinking of how to best use it.

Source: moleskine.com

The second thing you will want to do with your copy is to create a sense of urgency. You’ll want to inspire your users to take action right away. Remember, if they postpone their decision, they may not return, or even worse, may go to your competition. Words like now, today, limited, only, etc., all help create the feeling you’re after, so make sure you make good use of them in your copy.

Tip #4: Make your content skimmable.

Very few people read the entirety of a text online. In truth, you can expect your visitors to read only about 20% of your content. What this means is that everything you put on your website needs to be skimmable.

Font, text size, and patterns all matter, as does word length. When writing, make use of headlines, bullet points, break your text up with visuals, and consider creating infographics for your blog posts.

Just take a look at the two product descriptions below. One is by Hoka One One, and the other by Adidas. Which do you find easier to read? Unless you’re an experienced runner who knows the benefits of a well-cushioned trail running shoe, chances are you’ll go with the Adidas Ultraboost. And considering the copy, that’s completely understandable.

Source: hokaoneone.eu

Source: adidas.com

Tip #5: Always test your copy.

Finally, you need to know that staying in business requires the ability to adapt to circumstances. But when it comes to your copy, adapting takes insight. That’s why you need to keep an eye on your metrics.

Don’t be afraid of experimenting with your website’s content. But always make sure you look at the data before you make improvements. Whether you use A/B testing or the information you get from Google Analytics, you’ll find that an analytical approach to conversions always yields better results.

Final Words

There are always ways to improve your website copy to achieve better conversions. Even small adjustments to the layout could prove to have significant results.

Still, it’s important to remember that a lot of what you do will also depend on more than just words. So don’t forget to pay attention to the quality of your services, your customers’ experience, and how well you leverage social proof. In the end, only a well-rounded content strategy will lead to profits, so plan yours well.

Natasha Lane is a lady with a keyboard and one hell of a growth-hack geek. She is always happy to collaborate with awesome blogs and share her knowledge about IT, business growth strategies and digital marketing trends. To see what she is up to next, check out her Twitter Dashboard.

Photo Source: depositphotos.com