The style, quality, and atmosphere of an event venue can mean the difference between having a fabulous bash or a mundane gathering. To avert catastrophe, you’ll need to pay pristine attention to detail – especially if you’re a small business.

No matter the event, it’s important to get the details right, especially if you’re organizing an event at a far away or international location. The venue, the most important detail, will set the tone for the entire event. To avert catastrophe, follow these 5 tips when searching for the perfect venue for any event.

1. Make Sure the Venue Setup Accommodates Your Needs

The first consideration is the size of the event. Will the location have enough room for the guests? Also factor in the weather and seasonal climate. If you’re planning an outdoor event, find out if the venue is flexible in case of inclement weather. Do they have tents? Or is there a secondary location available? Outdoor venues can be next to public areas, so check to see how much privacy your client and guests will have for their event.

The Tanjong Beach Club in Singapore supplies clients with all of the information they’ll need when choosing to hold their event at the resort. Their website links to an events guide that outlines available spaces for events, the amenities they offer, menus and more.

2. Seek Out a Venue that Fits the Desired Look & Feel of Your Event

A great way to seek out the look and feel of the venue is to research the venue’s website. Does the venue have photos on its website? Look for images that show the space with and without event guests, include scenic areas for the guests pose for photos, and give you a feel for the area during different seasons and times of the day.

The Grand Wailea resort in Hawaii is a great example of how to provide visual information to prospective clients. For example, they have a full gallery of photos taken at their wedding venues, a list of venues that includes a photo, description, size, and capacity, and so much more.

3. Ask About Detailed Packages

Packages can make event planning extremely easy. Some venues have multiple packages that allow for flexibility and/or à la carte options. Look for venues that provide as many details as possible in their packages, so you know exactly what you’re getting for the price, and so you can avoid endless back and forth emails and phone calls with the venue.

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, goes above and beyond basic details. For example, their packages list the traditional information about the site, special amenities, audio/visual equipment, and food and beverages. They also provide information on room upgrades and checkout times (if your guests need to stay overnight), decoration options, time allotted for dinner, music, restrictions, and other important details.

4. Find What Vendors the Venue Works With

Venue packages can be very comprehensive, but they don’t include everything. You may still need to arrange for photography, food, music, transportation and more.

The ideal venue will have a list of suggestions. What’s even better is a list with a description of each vendor, information on their services, a photo, and a link to the business website. That’s what Doltone House in Sydney, Australia, has on the event services section of its website for and they have everything covered, from photography to corporate gifts.

5. Make A List, Get Confirmation, Then Book!

If you have found prospective venues that work with these previous four points, make your list and then get a second opinion. Check out reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Facebook to get a full picture and an unbiased look at the venues’ experience from actual couples and guests. This should help you narrow down your choices and complete the information you need to pick the perfect venue for any event.

Jonathan Morse is the CEO and founder of Tripleseat, a web application for restaurants, hotels and unique venues, chosen by more than 35,000 Event Managers and Restaurant Owners. Tripleseat helps these businesses increase their event bookings and streamlines the planning process. Jonathan has been involved in the restaurant and hotel business for 30+ years with roles ranging from a busboy at Abadessa’s in Hingham, MA, to line cook at Atlantic Café in Nantucket, to Floor Manager at Backbay Restaurant Group, to New England Regional Sales Manager for Starwood Hotels. Before starting Tripleseat, Jonathan was a VP of Sales for a web startup that delivered Business Intelligence reporting to the restaurant industry.

Venue stock photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock