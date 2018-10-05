By Disha Dinesh

Businesses who didn’t invest enough time and money on content marketing in 2017 said they would in 2018, according to this report. Content marketing is a massively successful industry in which success lies with those who create great content. This industry has created a huge demand for writers who can craft copy that’s worth sharing, over and over again. Businesses who wish to succeed at content marketing need to work with such writers who can consistently deliver epic content. However, working with writers is tricky and it takes special management skills to ensure the productivity of a content creation team.

Here are 5 ways in which you can boost your content creation productivity.

Delegate and outsource content creation to trustworthy partners

The main reason for having a content team is that you don’t have to create all of the content yourself. A content creation team can work on content for you while you focus on creating content strategy, assessing your brand’s impact and revising how you interact with your target audience. That’s why it’s critical to delegate or outsource content to agents who are reliable. Here are a few options that you could explore. You could hire full-time writers, but most companies outsource content creation, as found by this study.

Hire in-house talent using Indeed.com . The advantage of using this website over others is that you can hire writers for every location in one place.

Outsource projects or year-round blog, eBook, SEO or social media writing to Godot Media . The benefit of working with a fully-managed service like this one is they can be held accountable for deadlines and quality of work.

Employ a network of freelancers using Upwork . If you filter profiles carefully using Upwork’s rating system, you can identify a small group of writers with varied specializations to work with on all of your content projects.

Encourage collaboration within and outside your company

The more individuals you have pitching in, the more productive your content creation is likely to be. Encourage collaboration both in-house and externally. You could also setup well-organized systems of communication with external content partners such as content agencies and freelancers to ensure that your entire process is streamlined.

Partner with influencers, experts, event managers, peers and customers to generate content easily and speed-up the content creation process.

Encourage in-house content writers to collaborate on projects. So for instance, you could have one writer edit, add links, images and citations to another writer’s work, or have the SEO expert suggest keywords for all projects.

Subscribe to content creation and editing tools that streamline the process. For example, instead of wasting a person’s time on editing grammatical errors, you could run the copy through Grammarly .

Setup triggers for easy content inspiration

If you are writing content yourself, it’s useful to have triggers setup for inspiration. It’s not uncommon for writers to face blocks or run out of ideas to use in their writing. This can delay the completion of writing projects significantly, if you don’t have systems in place to overcome this hurdle.

Create a list of websites to follow for inspiration. Consider bookmarking news websites and off-beat blogs to get fresh ideas.

Use a separate email address to subscribe to different industry newsletters, so you have a storehouse of ideas at your disposal for quick reference.

Follow the right social media pages so you can visit them from time to time for new content ideas. On Twitter, you can add accounts to Twitter lists through which you can follow and interact with tweets from them.

Add content sources to your Slack channels to curate ideas within them. You can do so using GrowthBot and Priceonomics Tracker .

Set goals and deadlines conservatively

In many companies, managers create employee incentive programs to encourage employees to outperform expectations. Employees tend to respond to such programs because they have that bonus of prize to work towards. You can tie-up such programs to employees’ tasks lists to ensure that there’s accountability. But when setting deadlines for goals, it’s important to be conservative.

Delegate more work than an employee can handle. To make the most of employees’ capacity, you should delegate more work than an employee can handle and weeks before the actual date when it’s due for submission.

Fix deadlines that account for delay. Expect writers to submit work late and delegate work much before it’s actually needed. Doing this will ensure that you’re always ahead of schedule and have enough time for revisions or last minute changes.

Employ a tool to manage and enforce deadlines. Ensure that you have a communication channel where files can be uploaded and deadlines can be monitored. It’s best if the tool sends out automatic reminders like Trello does to ensure that writers meet deadlines.

Create a checklist for routine tasks

Checklists keep writers and editors focused on the tasks at hand. Most content marketing managers run through the same routines when having content created for their brands. A certain number of blog posts, eBooks and social media posts are created every week to keep a brand’s audience engaged.

Create a checklist for each team member and yourself. Make lists of tasks and add a time estimate against each task to keep everyone on their toes. If you are working with a content agency, share your tasks list with a different deadline for each item so you can maintain accountability for all of your content.

Use tools to maintain and update status of each task. It’s not enough to create a task list. You need ways to track progress of each task. Employ a productivity tool like Asana to add tasks and check them off as and when they are completed.

The businesses that create the best content enjoy enviable results like increased inbound traffic and conversions. That’s why it’s important for you to work with writers who can deliver effective content consistently. This post covers ways in which you can increase productivity of your content creation processes.

Disha Dinesh is a Content & Digital Marketing expert who focuses on helping small businesses succeed at online marketing. When she’s not at work, she’s foot-tapping to the latest in progressive music.

Content creation stock photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock