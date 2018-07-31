There are countless of ways to build your presence online without paying for it. One of the best ways to start is through social media.

By Joel House

The one thing that many websites and businesses online want most, and that’s to rank high in search engine results. One of the major goals is to either become number one for specific keywords or to rank higher than most of their closest competitors.

However, businesses never care a lot about conversions and they want to achieve these goals without having to spend a dollar! I can’t blame you if you have those kinds of dreams. After all, it’s possible to build your presence online without the need to pay for it. There are countless of ways, actually! But one of the best ways to start is through social media.

We all know how important social media is to create an audience for your website. However, ask yourself: Are you using your social media presence to help impact your website’s search engine ranking? Also, how can you improve your ranking with your social media accounts?

Regardless of whether you’re starting out or haven’t delved into it yet, this article will show you what you need to know about social media and SEO.

How Are Social Media and SEO Related?

Before we get into how to use social media for better search engine rankings, let’s first delve into its relationship and the importance of your social media accounts.

There are many factors search engines like Google uses to determine what your rank should be on their website. With that being said, great content is one of the crucial factors they consider.

But how would Google identify good content?

They determine and fish out websites with great content through how much your post or website is shared throughout social media.

Search engines would assume that the more shares posts have, the more readers find it important. After all, everyone likes to share informative or interesting content, which is what search engines are always after. Basically, search engines focus more on what readers want to see.

However, do take note that what influences organic search rankings isn’t about how many shares you have. It’s also about having the interesting content and proper word and link usage! Just because you are an authority on social media will not automatically mean that you will be number one on search engines.

That’s why purchasing likes or shares on social media will not beef up your organic search ranking more so than actually producing the great content. We’ll be getting to this in the next section.

Now that you know all about how social media can impact your search engine rankings, how can you begin using it to your advantage? Here are the five effective tips you can start off with:

1. Write Amazing Content

Like mentioned, writing the stellar and interesting content is what will get the shares and organic traffic you want for your website. Content is still king regardless of the constant changes search engines have when determining your ranking.

The tip here is simple. All you need to do is to write engaging and shareable content on your website. This will have people interested and share it to their friends and social media accounts. As a result, Google and other search engines will discover and want you on top.

2. Using Keywords In Your Posts

One of the most effective ways to rank high in search engines is through using keywords. They aren’t only important on ad campaigns and for your website but they are also crucial in what you post on social media. Remember that there are search engines on social media as well, which are just as important as Google, Yahoo, and Bing.

So make sure that you use important keywords when you post on social media. Just avoid overstuffing the post with irrelevant keywords to stay relevant!

3. Encourage Social Sharing

When writing great content, it’s always best to put a call-to-action sentence or paragraph. Just like what you write for your website, it’s best to also have people share your content through putting a call-to-action or by encouraging them to share your posts.

Include social sharing buttons which can be used in just one click. Ask your readers to share it around their networks. Through doing these two things, you’ll be able to increase the chances of more shares!

4. Grow Your Followers

Your influence on social media won’t directly affect your search engine ranking but it’s still important to grow a follower-base for more engagement and shares on your content. As a result, you will have more search engine love the more people share links.

Furthermore, the more followers you have, the more people will check out your content and visit your website, which increases your search engine ranking and organic traffic. It’s a win-win situation!

5. Include Your Website Links In Your Content

Last but not the least, adding your links on social media is also important to raise traffic and views. This is because social media websites have a high online authority, so linking your website will help improve your SEO. Remember to add your website and favorite content around your social media, both in your posts and profiles. It’s very simple to do and will greatly affect your search engine rankings gradually.

Wrapping It Up

While SEO services are a great way to help you get your website out there, one of the ways you can get the organic traffic you need would be through social media, which is free! Simply follow these five effective tips and work your way up. From here, you can gradually see the process and impact with your search engine ranking and site visibility.

I hope that these tips can be used as a starting point to build your website. So don’t wait any longer and try any of these tips out now.

For those who have any questions or would like to share their tips and experiences, then comment down below. I would love to hear what you have to think.

Joel House CEO and Founder of joel house search media. He provides special SEO services to small and medium businesses. He is believer of right SEO, content marketing, digital marketing to get results.

