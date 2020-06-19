As a business owner during this time, there are many ways to protect yourself and your employees from the risk of illness. But it is also important to have a procedure in place for if an infection occurs. A pandemic can be a nerve-wracking time when you are running a company, but it is even worse when someone tests positive for COVID-19. You will want to protect your staff and prevent the infection from spreading. To help you create a safe work environment, here are five ways to respond to COVID-19 infections in your company roster. By following these tips, you and your company will be able to weather the storm.

Be Prepared for COVID-19

First, it is important for business owners to do what they can to prepare in advance. You should always be prepared for the possibility of COVID-19 hitting your establishment. Your staff should be taking precautions to protect themselves, other people, and the workplace. It is possible for restrictions to be lifted in your area, but it is important to remember that another wave or outbreak could hit in the future. Some precautions include staying six feet away from each other, wearing masks, and regularly disinfecting surfaces. Business owners should also encourage employees to keep journals of who they have come in contact with to mitigate contagion.

Quarantine the Infected Staff Member

But what happens when you have followed guidelines only to have the coronavirus break out anyway? When a staff member confirms that they have tested positive for COVID-19, they need to follow the CDC guidelines by self-isolating at home. They are going to remain at home until a physician or public health official clears them to return to work. You can always allow them to work from home for a paycheck, but keep in mind that they may not feel up to it if they are sick. Try to work with your staff and encourage them to be transparent about their health. Offering paid sick leave and other benefits can encourage staff to stay home when sick and avoid infecting others.

Notify Other Staff Members

It is important to notify the rest of your staff that someone has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has worked closely with the infected staff member within the last 48 hours needs to self-isolate for 14 days. They may need to get tested for the virus to ensure they are not infected as well. Remember, your staff has a right to know if they have been working in an infected environment. While it may seem extreme, isolating staff and notifying everyone about safety and health concerns will ensure your company stays as safe as possible during this time.

Upgrade Your HVAC System

You can also create a safe work environment by upgrading your workplace as needed. One idea is to contact an HVAC company like Nick Dolinic Heating & Cooling to upgrade your HVAC system. A new HVAC system can promote wellness by filtering out the pathogens that produce diseases. It is an extra layer of protection against the Coronavirus.

Clean and Disinfect Your Establishment

Whether you are working in a retail store or private office, you need to clean and disinfect your establishment if anyone has tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. You are going to be cleaning your establishment multiple times a day, such as before and after meetings. The key is to keep the bacteria at bay to avoid spreading the Coronavirus.

If anyone in your company tests positive for COVID-19, stay calm and keep the above tips in mind. You can still create a safe work environment without having to shut down your company altogether.

Brooke Chaplan is a freelance writer and blogger. She lives and works out of her home in Los Lunas, New Mexico. She loves the outdoors and spends most of her time hiking, biking, and gardening. For more information, contact Brooke via Facebook at facebook.com/brooke.chaplan or Twitter @BrookeChaplan.

Covid infection stock photo by Nhemz/Shutterstock