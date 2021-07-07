Marketing to parents is often called the mum and baby market. It is wholly saturated with brands, and there is a lot of noise for marketers to break through if they want their product chosen. With massively influential brand messages competing for the attention of parents, there is little room for mistakes. Here we look at some of the common mistakes made when marketing to parents and avoiding these.

Mistake One: Marketing only to mums

Although mums are a big deal in the lives of the child, the fathers are becoming more and more involved in the upbringing of their children. While all the research is geared towards what will be a compelling message to parents is geared towards the mother, 69% of fathers now say they are fully involved in the decision making for children.

If Dads are stepping up in the parenting stakes, then there is room for powerful messaging for brands. The marketing sector has not yet acknowledged the shifting in family roles and is missing the opportunity to define the father as an equal partner. Dads are more than supporting characters now and will respond positively to recognition.

Mistake Two: Putting parents into a single demographic

When you segment your audience, you cannot put parents in as a single segment. You need to be more refined in your targeting than this to find the message that will resonate. Parents are also split by age, lifestyle, and geography. For instance, the millennials and Gen X segments have different purchasing behaviours, even when looking for similar products. Big city buyers are going to be different from those in the small town.

Mistake Three: Failing to recognise the evolving role of parents

The role of the parent is changing. More than half of those asked believed that brands have an outdated view of what it means to be a parent. This failure to evolve means many missed opportunities to connect with the target audience and help these people recognise the world you represent.

Parents today have multiple pressures on their shoulders and view themselves as teachers, playmates, caregivers and more. Looking at parenting from these perspectives will help the marketing message feel more resonant.

Mistake Four: Relying on social media

While many mothers still use Facebook and the like, there is pressure on social media to keep up appearances. When you are a new mum and dad, the idea of viewing all the perfect images when your life is topsy turvy is too much pressure. Social media adds to this demand that people be the ideal parents. Therefore, being careful not to get lost in this is essential for marketers.

It is also vital to be informational. Most dads feel there needs to be more parenting information online, which could come from a trustworthy brand looking to build a stellar reputation.

Mistake Five: Choosing the wrong influencer

You must do your research before you connect with influencers. An influencer relations strategy is an excellent way to amplify your message and connect with more people; the wrong influencer can bring a messy reputation to your brand. No matter how well connected an individual might be, if their values jar with those of the product, you will see negative results. But don’t worry about taking the risk, as over 90% of parents say they take online product reviews into consideration before purchasing.

Mistake Six: Over complicating the message

No parent has the time to navigate a complicated sales funnel. You cannot be salesy with parents; you just need to show how your product will make a difference. It is all about building trust in the community and allowing peer pressure and positive word of mouth to do their thing. What does this mean? It means getting to the point and keeping it simple and easy to buy.

Conclusion

Parents are a lucrative segment of the market, so there are so many brands competing in this space. To be heard, you need to be faultless. Therefore, avoiding these mistakes by doing your research and keeping the message simple will serve you well.

Laura McLoughlin is a Digital PR based in Armagh, Northern Ireland. She has previous experience as a website editor and journalist, and currently works with Kings Baby Shop.

Marketing to parents stock image by M_Agency/Shutterstock