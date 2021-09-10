When it comes to achieving organizational success, the team plays a crucial role, and hiring a great team is very important. Another challenge is to keep the employees motivated and to retain the talent in the long run. It is not easy for a business to hire top talent. You will come across several factors that are involved in hiring and many costs that you have to incur to find the right person for the job. Considering the high price of hiring, it is essential to retain the existing employees. You need to make the employees feel important to the organization. You need to make efforts to make motivation a part of the organized work culture so that it is infused in the daily walk of life. Here are a few efficient ways you can keep the employees motivated.

1. Start at the senior level

If you are wondering how should you keep the employees motivated, you need to focus on the actions that should start at the top level. The leadership team should take an initiative and encourage motivation for the employees. You should be approachable to the employees and be there for them when they need you. Ensure consistent interactions and conversions with them to understand their experiences. Show trust in the employees’ talent and believe in them. It will increase their commitment and productivity.

2. Focus on workplace aesthetics

Employees spend more than half of their day at the office and a cramped workspace is not their ideal space for high productivity. You need to ensure that the office is a good-looking space with adequate lighting, hygienic indoors, and access to all the necessary office equipment and appliances. The way you maintain the workplace shows respect for the employees and an aesthetic workplace will leave the right impression.

3. Reward achievements

All of us like to be appreciated for our work and a workplace that neglects to appreciate may suffer from negativity and low-quality standards. When you recognize the employees for their achievements, it will lead to high morale, better employee satisfaction and motivate them to do even better next time. Rewards need not be expensive, it could be a day off, a note of thanks with personalized pens and pencils, a lunch reservation at a restaurant, or an email declaring the employee as the best for the month. When you recognize their talent and reward them, you will notice that they show respect, loyalty, and trust towards the company.

4. Build the right work environment

The employees spend a lot of time at work and you need to remember this when you think of ways to motivate them. The company culture plays a huge role in motivating the employees. A supportive workspace will push the employee out of their comfort zone and help them realize their potential. Another sign of a supportive workspace is the way it handles employee failure. You need to create a safe space that allows employees to admit their mistakes without being worried about the harsh repercussions. Let them be themselves at work and it will improve their productivity.

5. Promote respect and honesty

This is applicable to all successful workplaces. Your employees love to work and stay around the leaders who respect them and are honest with them. There should be clear communication and leadership should reflect these values. You should invest in leadership training programs and ensure that strong leadership is driven by the right values.

6. Ensure higher job satisfaction

Job fulfillment is a huge motivator and lack of job satisfaction is a reason behind most employees switching their jobs. Job dissatisfaction could take different forms including frustration due to office politics and boredom. If the job is routine by nature, you should consider task rotation so that the employee does not get bored with the same kind of activity. Give them the freedom to be innovative with their work and let them choose their working hours on a few days in the week. Most importantly, avoid micro-management. Let the employees know what you expect from them and leave it to them to come up with ideas that will show the desired results. Micromanagement can lead to frustration and often destroys team spirit.

These are 6 efficient ways you can motivate the employees and ensure high productivity at all times. Do not try to control the employees at every stage. Focus on the results and appreciate their hard work whenever you get a chance to. Your employees will be inspired to perform better when they see you appreciate their hard work. Allow open communication between them and encourage them to come and speak with you. Be a mentor and support them in achieving new heights in their professional life.

Michael Zhou is a Senior VP of Business Intelligence Development and has assisted the Fortune 1000 company with expertise in the web as a whole, including ground-zero marketing efforts that benefit both consumer and vendor. He is also a contributor on Esprittoday.

Motivated employees stock photo by Flamingo Images/Shutterstock