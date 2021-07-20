In this digital world, video marketing is taking center stage. Many marketers invest in engaging video content to attract their potential customers and engage them in no time.

The reason why video marketing is popular is quite simple: internet users are constantly bombarded with thousands of blog posts that seem impersonal and far away — therefore, they want to consume content that is quick and straightforward.

That’s where videos come in handy.

That’s being said, creating high-converting and professional-looking marketing videos is no small feat. You need some tools to help you craft your video from scratch; from the scriptwriting to the distribution process.

With tons of video marketing tools out there, we’ve compiled a quick list of top tools you can consider using to produce your marketing videos.

#1. Scriptwriting tool: Celtx

A great marketing video starts with a great script. It is where you write down all the ideas and list all the equipment you need for the video production. And one of the most powerful tools for this is Celtx.

Celtx allows you to write video scripts and plan or manage your video production schedule. It also has an online collaboration feature so you can work at the same time on the same script with your team.

#2. Storyboarding tool: Boords

After writing the script, you need to make a storyboard to visualize the ideas you just wrote. The storyboarding process is critical in marketing video production as it clearly conveys how your story will flow.

Boords is a tool you can rely on while creating storyboards. It provides you with easy-to-navigate features to create stories altogether. This tool also spoils you with free, ready-to-use storyboard templates so you can start the process in no time.

#3. Video editing tool: Filmora Pro

Video editing tool helps you to put all the pieces together and make them. This is the process where you need to blend footage and sounds to make your potential customers feel emotionally connected while watching it.

There are endless options when it comes to video editing tools. But, Filmora Pro is one of the most popular among video marketers. The tool provides almost everything you need in the video editing process, including auto color correction, audio noise reduction, motion graphics animation support, and more.

#4. DIY animation tool: Powtoon

Animation has now become a crucial part of video marketing. Many marketers use it to help them break down complex topics and add more fun and energy to their marketing videos. That’s why animated explainer videos remain a go-to type of video for some.

When you don’t have a budget to hire one of the professional explainer video companies, you can use Powtoon. Powtoon is a robust DIY animation tool that allows you to create professional-looking animated marketing videos. Even if you don’t have any design skills, there are tons of customizable video templates you can use.

#6. Video hosting tool: Wistia

Social media platforms can, indeed, be such a straightforward place to host your marketing videos. But, more often than not, it’s quite difficult to make sure you’re targeting the right audiences on those platforms. Therefore, you need a video hosting tool so that you can appeal to the target customers who actually care about your business.

Wistia is a video hosting tool that is designed specifically for sharing marketing videos. You can create a fully customizable player, add call-to-actions (CTAs), change the player’s color, etc. It also provides a heat map to help you see individual view insights.

Thanks to the internet. With a bunch of tools out there, you can create your own marketing videos seamlessly without having to hire a professional video production team. If you want to see more high-performing video marketing tools, you can go to The Complete List of Video Marketing Tools.

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award-winning explainer video company. He helps businesses increase conversion rates, close more sales, and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond, LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

Photo by Jessica Lewis on Pexels