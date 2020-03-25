A visual can present more information to your audience than text in a short time. The human brain also retains about 65% of the information, if paired with images.

Additionally, Wibbitz found that the use of visual content leads to an 85% increase in website traffic, an 84% increase in brand awareness, and an 81% growth in social media engagement.

Image via Wibbitz

What’s more?

DemandGen found that 73% of consumers don’t have time to read or conduct research but they are willing to spend more time with interactive, visual, and audio content.

Thus, incorporating visuals into your storytelling strategy can help increase the time your audience will spend with your content and even increase engagement.

To help you create stunning visuals and boost your content strategy, we’ve come up with a list of visual storytelling tools that you can use.

Which Are the Best Visual Storytelling Tools?

Here are the best visual storytelling tools that you can use to improve your content strategy.

1. Ceros

Ceros is a content marketing platform that helps marketers design beautiful and engaging content. Using it, you can create ebooks, infographics, microsites, banners, and digital magazines without the need to code.

Marketers can also integrate it with other marketing platforms and get insights into content performance.

Ceros has a cloud-based design canvas that allows you to create the kind of content you want. You can use the available tools or drag-and-drop assets to achieve the look you want. The canvas also provides interactive effects and animations that help bring content to life.

Once created, you can share the content on your website or blog as an embedded asset or standalone web page. You can also share it across digital channels and track engagement.

2. Uberflip

Uberflip offers content creation and management solutions. This cloud-based tool helps you tailor content to your marketing campaigns. You can get access to digital content tools, lead generation tools, and analytics.

Additionally, you can centralize your content in a single location to improve its accessibility. It’s also possible to organize videos, blogs, webinars, ebooks, and more into personalized experiences for your prospects.

The tool also integrates seamlessly with marketing automation platforms to help nurture and generate leads. Uberflip AI personalizes the buyer experience by assisting marketers in understanding prospects and recommending the right content.

By using it, you can boost content engagement and shorten the sales cycle.

Analytics help you find out your ROI and help you cater better to your target audience. Uberflip also enables you to develop SEO-friendly content that can drive traffic to your website.

3. Infogram

Infogram helps content teams, marketers, and business strategists create highly interactive maps, charts, reports, graphs, dashboards, and infographics. It boasts over 550 maps and more than 35 charts that you can use to visualize data.

What’s more?

You can choose from over 20 design themes or customize one to suit your brand colors, logos, and fonts.

Your content team will also get access to high-quality royalty-free images, flags, GIFs, and more, or can upload their own as well. Infogram’s easy drag-and-drop editor lets you add icons, edit styles or colors, and set display options for your data.

It also integrates with Google Drive, Giphy, Iframe, Google Analytics, Dropbox, Excel, and more.

4. Cortex

Cortex is an AI-powered content optimization tool that helps marketers improve their ROI. The tool analyzes industry trends to help you figure out what styles perform best when it comes to visuals. This way, you can understand which visuals resonate the best with your audience.

Cortex uses machine learning and predictive analysis to find patterns and translates this data into insights. The tool identifies valuable visuals that can be instrumental in optimizing your marketing strategy.

You can tell what colors, images, hashtags, and other visual storytelling factors drive consumer behavior using Cortex.

5. Promo

Promo helps businesses grow using videos. This tool offers the technology to create different types of optimized videos, including explainer videos, video ads, product videos, and more.

You can get access to over 2500 video templates, HD videos, 1.4 million free photos, and royalty-free music. The tool also lets you create your own visuals.

What’s more?

Content creators can create videos in various formats for different social media platforms. Other features include access to text styles, transitions, and animations. You can also use images to showcase your products or services within the videos.

Promo also acts as a listening tool and helps you find suitable content that you can use to improve your social media engagement. The content calendar provides relevant video content for every day of the month for paid subscribers.

You can review the video, customize it, add a logo, and company details before posting it. Additionally, you can synchronize the content calendar to your personal calendar.

6. Imgflip

Imgflip helps you create memes that you can use for meme marketing. It provides numerous templates that you can customize, or you can upload images and add text to them.

The tool allows you to customize font and outline colors, rotate memes, and add other features, including hats, bubbles, sunglasses, and more. It’s also possible to draw on the meme or create multiple images stacked together.

The meme generator is also great for creating banners, posters, custom graphics, and ads. While the memes created have an “imgflip.com” watermark, you can remove it by paying either $9.95 per month for Imgflip Pro or $3.95/month for Imgflip Pro Basic.

Ready to Improve Your Content Strategy?

Visual content is a critical part of successful content marketing and one that you cannot afford to miss. Stellar visual content can help you catch the attention of your target audience. By leveraging visual storytelling tools, you can create stunning visuals that you can then use to promote your brand online.

Shane Barker is a digital marketing consultant for 15 years with an emphasis on Influencer Marketing in the last 5 years. He is specialized in sales funnels, targeted traffic and website conversions. He has consulted with Fortune 500 companies, Influencers with digital products, and a number of A-List celebrities. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn

Visual storytelling stock photo by Gonzalo Aragon/Shutterstock