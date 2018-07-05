By Kyle H. David

In today’s busy world, there are few people who would turn down the opportunity to catch a little extra sleep. Most adults need about 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night, and for most of us, that feels tough to attain.

A basic sleep hygiene routine, like going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, can make a major difference in the quality of your sleep. You can also avoid screens an hour before bed, create a nighttime unwinding routine, and develop other habits to help you get better sleep. Habits like this are effective, but it can be tough to convince ourselves to take them on. After all, aren’t we too busy crushing our career goals late into the evening to get proper sleep?

As it turns out, consistently getting proper sleep might be one of the best things you can do to boost your career success—even more than burning the midnight oil in front of your laptop until 3 a.m. The importance of sleep is something the current culture of #hustle usually fails to point out, but it can be a game changer. Here’s what to know about how getting good sleep can skyrocket your professional status.

1. Sleep Can Make You More Confident

Confidence can make a big difference in your performance, both in terms of how you carry yourself around your team and how you deliver your projects. Conveniently enough, sleep provides a host of benefits that can boost your confidence.

For starters, getting more sleep may help you maintain a healthy weight. When you’re sleep deprived, you’re likely to be hungrier and to eat more calories. Not getting enough sleep has been shown to potentially lead to weight gain.

If you’re an athlete, you may find that your performance on the court or field impacts your confidence in other areas of your life—like the office. Sleep has also been found to help improve athletes’ performance and stamina. Oh, and did we mention that getting quality sleep can help make your skin glow too?

Of course, the way you look or how you’re doing on the tennis court don’t have a say in whether you get a promotion—but your attitude does. When you’re feeling confident, it will reflect in your attitude, and that makes all the difference.

2. You’ll Be More Creative

Even if you don’t work in what’s typically thought of as a creative field, most jobs require some degree of creativity, like thinking on your feet and coming up with unique solutions to problems. Getting a proper amount of sleep can help your creativity shine, which can take your work to the next level.

3. Your Memory And Focus Will Be Sharper

As you sleep, your brain can help you solidify your memories as well as any skills that you’ve learned. If you study for an exam or pick up a new sports technique during the day, you need time spent sleeping to help those lessons really sink in. When you sleep enough, you’ll be able to pick up new skills more easily at the office, and you’ll have a sharper memory for all those little details your coworkers might miss.

4. You Might Feel Healthier At Your Desk

Sleep can help decrease inflammation, which has been linked to heart disease, stroke, joint pain, rashes, asthma, and other health issues. Getting more sleep can also help reduce the amount of proteins associated with heart health issues, as well as help you maintain a healthy blood pressure. When you’re in pain or feeling sick, it can be really tough to focus on your work or to put in extra hours. Of course, serious health issues like heart disease are so much more life-altering than simply impacting your progress at work. That said, more minor health issues can become annoyances and inconveniences in your workflow—and sleep can help you combat that.

5. Better Sleep Can Help You Thrive Under Pressure

If you suffer from chronic stress, getting more sleep just might be the key ingredient in changing your life. Sleep has been linked to decreased amounts of stress, as well as a healthier blood pressure. When you’re under less stress, you’ll be able to think more clearly under pressure at work, rather than panicking and choosing short-term options that aren’t the best solutions. You’ll be the boss who has the strength and calm to pause and really think about what matters and which choice is best, even in time-sensitive situations.

6. Sleep Makes You A Better Team Player

When you’re sleep deprived, you can end up feeling cranky, unhappy, and irritable. Getting proper sleep, on the other hand, can lead to a much better mood. When you’re well-rested, your emotions are more in check, which means you’re a lot less likely to say something nasty to an employee or to get upset over a tight project deadline. Sleep has also been found to potentially reduce the risks of depression. All in all, an elevated mood will allow you to be the “people person” you’ve always known you could be.

So there you have it: Get an extra hour of sleep tonight!

Kyle H. David has made a career in technology and entrepreneurship for nearly 20 years. In 2001, he formed The Kyle David Group, now KDG. Over the past 16 years, KDG has grown at a rapid pace, attracting clients ranging from the United States Senate to major financial institutions, international nonprofits, and Division I universities.

