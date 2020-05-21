The first step in understanding how to apply neuromarketing to your ads to make them more successful is a brief overview of what exactly it is. Neuromarketing uses neuroscience to gauge your audience’s neurological reactions to things, like content, design, color schemes, etc. It uses biology, the brain, the nervous system, and psychology to determine a person’s reasons for buying.

There’s so much hit or miss in advertising these days. A lot of it is just trial and error, but if we take the time to understand the neuroscience behind a customer’s reaction, if we focus on their physiological responses, we can create an experience that allows for that subconscious reaction to transmit to an easy “YES.”

The reason neuromarketing works? That’s easy. It works because we are talking directly with the subconscious. You aren’t asking customers what they prefer, but rather analyzing physiological reactions and brain waves. A customer’s subconscious reaction can’t lie.

So the next question is, how can marketers like you and me apply neuroscience to our own ads to engage our audience more?

Here are six ways we can use neuroscience to more effectively reach customers:

Place your image on the left, and text on the right. The left hemisphere of your brain processes language, and the right handles feelings and emotions. When you place the image on the left side of your ad and the text on the right, you are drawing on the hemispheres and how they process information.

Include images of faces and eyes. Using personal images of faces and eyes works because we are captivated by other humans and these images create an emotional real-life reaction to an ad.

Have subjects in your ad look at your product. Use people in images who are looking at your brand, your product or your services. Because of mirror neurons, our eyes follow where the other person’s eyes are looking.

Use images that invite action. Include people in action mode-moving, shopping,etc. to encourage action on the buyers’ end.

Use complimentary colors with your brand values. Color draws the eyes places and by applying color psychology to match brand values, it creates brand consistency. For example, If brand value is innovation, yellow would be a good color to transmit your message.

Use bright and happy images. When you use people who are smiling, happy, etc. this contrasts with the pain point. Because we make decisions 7 seconds before we are even conscious of it, pain points call to the primitive brain, but the new brain justifies it. If you create good feelings, barriers are down to be open to receive other things. If you put customers in a negative state, it puts them in alert mode.

When it comes to applying neuroscience to marketing, these tactics are just the tip of the iceberg. And just because it’s science, doesn’t mean it’s foolproof. Just as with any type of marketing, it’s worth testing your strategy and measuring the real results and then comparing them to the science behind the marketing campaign to really focus your message and reach your target customers.

Ines Ruiz is an award-winning entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and founder of several successful businesses, including Conversa Spanish Institute. She has two masters degrees in E-learning and Education and is currently earning her third masters in Neuromarketing. As a former Cambridge University lecturer, she’s used her expertise in academia and entrepreneurship to build successful online businesses. Connect with Ines on Instagram @diaryofanentrepreneurofficial.

Neuromarketing stock photo by Bimbim/Shutterstock