By 2022, video traffic will account for 82% of all internet traffic.

By Mitt Ray

Video can also drive more leads. 57% of participants in a Linkedin survey (that surveyed B2B marketers) found that video drives a higher volume of leads. 78% of participants also agreed that video engagement helps them identify higher quality leads.

This is why if you want to continue generating traffic and leads from your content marketing efforts, you need to create more video content too. Only writing blog posts and ebooks isn’t enough anymore.

So, to help you get started with your B2B video content marketing strategy, I have shared some ideas you can implement…

Webinars

If you’re looking for a video content marketing method that generates high ROI quickly, you should give webinars a try. Webinar landing pages can achieve conversion rates of up to 42% and the webinar itself will convert a good percentage of attendees to buyers.

So, find out the topics your potential customers are most curious about and create a webinar on it. Make sure you share your best tips during the webinar and also create some slides as they will make it easy for attendees to visualise what you teach. To make the webinar engaging, you can also include a Q&A session at the end where attendees can ask you any questions they have.

There are many tools like Go to Webinar that make it easy to set up and run a live webinar.

For best results, run a live webinar every week.

Evergreen Webinars

You shouldn’t forget to record your live webinar. As you can later share the recording with people who missed out on the live event.

You can also use the recording to run an evergreen webinar. This is where you offer the recorded webinar in exchange for a sign up. It won’t generate the same excitement as a live webinar, but some people prefer it as they can watch it when they’re free.

But before you upload it you need to trim it down by using a tool like Screencast O Matic Video Editor. As watching an entire webinar that was recorded for a live audience will seem weird. You need to mainly get rid of the introduction and the Q&A section where you communicate with attendees. If there are any big gaps in between you can cut them out too.

After that you can upload it onto a video hosting platform like Vimeo, gate it behind a landing and provide free access to anyone who signs up. There are also tools like Everwebinar that make it easy to run evergreen webinars.

Explainer videos

If you run a software business it is important for you to create explainer videos. These is where you record your screen (while speaking) and show people how to get the most out of your software. They are more easy to follow than blog posts. As people can see all the steps involved. They can pause the video in between and go along at their own pace.

Here’s an example of an explainer video from Marketo.

You can easily create an explainer video like this by using the above mentioned tool, Screencast O Matic as along with the editor they also offer a screen recorder.

Animation

You can create educative videos that are entertaining as well by using animation. If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to do this you should checkout Ted Ed’s YouTube channel. They take complex topics and simplify them with videos that are very entertaining and pleasing to look at.

There are many tools out there like Renderforest Animation that make it easy to create animated videos.

Interviews

Another B2B video content marketing idea you should try out is interviews. They are very easy to create as you can do this virtually. There are live video tools like Crowdcast that let you invite experts and interview them online. People will be able to see a split-screen of you asking the questions and the expert answering them. Viewers can also ask their own questions. You can even record this interview and use it as a lead magnet.

Video case studies

Case studies have always been an important part of content marketing. They are usually used later in the funnel to convert sceptical leads into customers. They are a very powerful form of social proof. But you can make them even more powerful with videos. People trust video case studies more because they can see the person recommending your product. Video can be more convincing than simple writing.

Here is a great video case study from Unbounce.

How-to videos

You can also share simple how-to videos where you share your best tips by speaking directly into the camera. You can also use a white board to explain things better like Rand Fishkin of Moz.

These are the 7 best video content marketing ideas you should implement. Once you get a hang of them, you can brainstorm more ideas.

Mitt Ray is the Founder of Social Marketing Writing. You can connect with him on Twitter @MittRay.

Video content stock photo by studiostock/Shutterstock