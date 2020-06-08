The time for hiring quality candidates is now. COVID-19 has left many highly skilled candidates seeking jobs, and your business can capitalize. There are nearly 35 million Americans out of a job right now, many of whom have strong knowledge in your business’ industry.

However, you need to get your business ready for the hiring and recruitment wave like no other ever seen before in history. If you are hiring right now, you are probably seeing hundreds more applicants than usual. This may be overwhelming your hiring team.

How do you streamline the hiring and recruitment process, maximize onboarding efficiency, and ensure you have the best, most qualified new hires? Applicant tracking systems.

Applicant tracking systems are a must for many companies for post COVID-19 hiring success. The influx of hundreds of candidates that want to work for your company can slow hiring, because of the time demand needed to post jobs free online, sift through CVs, interview potential candidates, follow up, track the recruitment process, and more.

Let’s take a look at what applicant tracking systems are, as well as 7 key benefits for your business for post COVID-19 hiring success.

What Are Applicant Tracking Systems?

An applicant tracking system (ATS) makes the hiring and recruitment process efficient and effective via automated candidate management and tech-minded algorithmic matching. ATS streamlines nearly every step, from posting jobs online to scheduling interviews.

Once a new hire applies for one of your job opportunities, your applicant tracking system will match him or her using an algorithm. If experience meets your company’s needs, ATS will send online tests automatically, schedule interviews, send follow up emails, and much more.

From application to onboarding ATS is a must when handling hundreds of candidates across multiple departments in your company.

7 ATS Benefits For Your Business

1. Publish Jobs Across Multiple Online Job Boards From A Single ATS Platform

From a single dashboard, your hiring team can post jobs across multiple job boards online, as well as your company’s career page. ATS lets you post simultaneously on job boards like LinkedIn, Google Jobs, Manster, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, JuJu, and more. You can also post jobs via social media channels like Facebook and Twitter using applicant tracking systems.

2. Applicants Apply With Ease

One of the biggest challenges is actually getting potential, qualified job candidates into the hiring pool. This is mainly attributed to lengthy, hard to use, applications online. ATS changes this, allowing applicants to apply for your company’s jobs online with ease.

3. Candidate Management Is All In One Place

Customized workflows and single dashboard candidate management are two more major benefits of applicant tracking systems. Hiring teams no longer need to access multiple job board platforms, remember emails, track candidates via multiple dashboards, and other time-consuming and annoying hiring and recruitment tasks.

4. Best Candidates Are Qualified Fast While Others Are Eliminated Automatically

Identifying the best candidates and eliminating those who may not fit the job needs can be time-consuming. ATS eliminates these time-consuming tasks by automating processes. For instance, pre-screener questions identify best candidates for next steps, while sending follow up emails to those who are not going to be considered further.

5. Routine Tasks Are Also Automated By ATS

Another time suck are routine tasks. Luckily, applicant tracking systems can eliminate these tasks from your daily, weekly, and monthly workflows. Routine tasks like scheduling interviews, compiling interview feedback for all hiring managers, and sending emails can all be automated by ATS.

6. New Hire Onboarding Is Simplified

The benefits of ATS are also applied to post recruitment and hiring processes, like onboarding. Onboarding processes can also be challenging to get done efficiently, unless your company is utilizing ATS. From paperwork to setting up IT services, ATS makes onboarding simplified.

7. Digitize Onboarding Paperwork

Applicant tracking systems can streamline the onboarding process in many ways. One of the biggest benefits of ATS when it comes to onboarding is digitizing onboarding paperwork. This means new hires can receive, review, and sign everything via digital documents.

Benefit From An Applicant Tracking System For Post COVID-19 Hiring Success

The above seven benefits of ATS for hiring and recruitment success can certainly prove valuable for businesses in a post COVID-19 hiring world. ATS very well may be a must for managing the hundreds of applicants that need jobs. Deciding what ATS is best for your company simply depends on your business’ needs. How can ATS help your business maximize hiring?

