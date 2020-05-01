If you’re looking forward to creating your site in an easy, affordable, and hassle-free way, then Wix is, without a doubt, your safest bet.

With over 160 million users worldwide, this popular cloud-based platform allows you to build any kind of website virtually. In short, it is the ultimate website builder.

It is extremely user-friendly, a great platform for beginners, and comes with a free plan. But you can also opt for a premium plan to be able to cater more to your professional needs, particularly if you are an e-commerce business.

Here are seven clever ways on how you can make the most out of your Wix website:

Check out their Wix App Market

Having a bare-bones website is a lot better than having no website at all. But it doesn’t mean that you’re building your site on your own.

Fortunately, Wix has an App Market wherein you can install and integrate a wide range of tools that can significantly improve your website’s functionality. You can even sort through apps depending on various categories, like Chat, Social, Analytics, and so much more.

If you’re unsure which apps to integrate on your website, there are available Wix review that you can read online to make an informed decision.

Learn about SEO

In a nutshell, Wix has two SEO guides that are found on their customer website.

There’s the basic guide, which covers the basic principles on how you can better optimize your website for search engines. The advance guide, on the other hand, talks about SEO best practices that are specific for Wix websites.

You can read through both of these guides, and take note of some of the best practices that they recommend. Doing so will help you consistently drive long-lasting results. This also ensures that your website will remain visible online.

Optimize for mobile

It is no longer surprising that more and more users are using their smartphones and other mobile devices to access the internet.

On the other hand, not having a mobile-friendly website can be detrimental to your SEO efforts.

For one, a website’s mobile-friendliness is an indicator that you are providing excellent user experience to your visitors. Not to mention that Google primarily uses your site’s mobile version for indexing and ranking.

This explains why having a mobile-friendly site is crucial if you want to gain more leads and sales.

Luckily, you can easily do this with your Wix site with the help of their mobile-responsive web design templates. No additional coding needed!

Wix will scale down your desktop website so that it is easily viewable on phones and tablets. Also, after entering a URL on your device, your site will easily recognize the source, switching it to one of the two website versions.

Familiarize full-width strips

Strips are a core design element in the Wix site builder. But they can also be utilized to make your site look great on mobile devices.

For mobile-specific views, Wix comes with a Mobile Editor. But even if you have an excellent mobile site, it does not mean that it will look great on intermediate-sized devices like laptops and tablets.

So, to make your content look good, aside from using the mobile editor, you might also need to use the full-width Classic Strips, which adapts to all kinds of screen sizes. Plus, all of your web content adjusts automatically.

This feature is great to use because it is highly customizable. But if any of the pre-designed strips work out for you, you can use those as well.

Utilize their built-in image editor

With Wix’s built-in image editor, you can also edit your website photos directly. It is great to use and provides editing options for both beginners and intermediate users.

After you upload an image, you start with the editing and customization process, tailoring it perfectly to your website’s design.

Track and analyze your statistics

Google Analytics is a free tool that you can use, but you have to upgrade to Wix’s premium plan in order to integrate on your site fully.

After all, this tool provides you with unparalleled insights on how many users are visiting your site, the pages they visit, how much time they spend on a particular content, what particular sites referred them to your site, and so much more.

Consider upgrading your plan

Many people choose Wix because it’s free ‒ although not totally.

The free plan lets you create your website, but then that’s about it. You won’t own your domain, and going with a free plan means that you’ll have Wix ads plastered all over your site.

Premium plans, on the other hand, offer a lot more benefits. It removes Wix ads, offers additional storage, premium support, extra bandwidth, and a lot more.

Once you practice and implement the basics, and your site goes live, then always remember that you still can leverage and make the most of your Wix’s site extra features and functionalities. Hopefully, these tips will help you step up your online presence and succeed.

Rachel Hesser is a Wix specialist and writes Wix reviews for WebsiteBuilderExperts. Her mission is to help non-tech business owners to embrace technology.

Wix stock photo by Casimiro PT/Shutterstock