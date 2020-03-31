While platforms may evolve and new content formats may arise, it doesn’t look like influencer marketing is going away in the foreseeable future. In this article, we give you 7 tips on how to introduce your brand and work with influencers in ways that can be mutually beneficial to both parties.

The Numbers

But before we get into it, take a gander at some of these stats that show the potential impact influencer marketing can have on your brand.

Over 90% of marketers who use influencer marketing believe it to be successful.

In 2020, it is estimated that 65% of influencer marketing budgets will increase.

During the same period, it is expected that 19% of marketers will spend $1,000 – $10,000 on influencer marketing, 18% will be spending between $100,000 – $500,000, while 7% of companies are looking to invest over a million dollars.

This shows that the strategy is being used by everyone – be it smaller businesses or massive brands.

In a similar vein, 17% of companies spend over half of their marketing budgets on influencers. While this might seem like a small percentage, it shows how important influencer marketing is to a number of companies across different industries.

Here are the 7 Tips for Partnering with Influencers

Tip #1: Find the Right Influencers

Before you introduce your brand, you need to ensure that you’ve done your due diligence. Do they fit your brand image and messaging? Research what brands prospective influencers have worked with. Look at their audience to make sure that they are the ones you are targeting. As well, check their engagement. If their followers are actively engaging with their content, that’s certainly a sign of a good influencer.

Tip #2: Share their Work

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of prospective influencers, subtly introduce your brand by following their account. Then, when you see a piece of content that fits your messaging, share it on your own account and tag them. This will let them know that both your brand jive and will quickly imply your intention of collaborating with them.

Tip #3: Be Direct to the Point

There is no point in beating around the bush when approaching influencers. This is what they do, so when you send them an email, be concise and tell them exactly what you want.

Send them an email that reads something like: “Hi, love your content and have an idea for a potential partnership. Please let me know how best to communicate.” As well, send them a DM to let them know to look for your email.

Tip #4: Set the Record Straight from the Get Go

Once you’re able to correspond or have a sit down with the influencer, convey your campaign objectives as clearly as possible. If you’re partnering to expand your reach or if you’re looking to increase sales, let them know. This would allow them to conceptualize what types of content would suit your objectives best.

Speaking of content, you’ll also need to communicate clearly what kind of output you’re expecting. How many posts do you need in a month? Or do you want a series of stories serving as an ephemeral product review? Make sure the terms of your proposal are clear. This way, everyone knows what they’re getting into and what to expect in return.

Speaking of which…

Tip #5: Offer a List of Compensation Methods

Not everyone can give a godfather offer that influencers can’t refuse. So if you’re a smaller brand, you’ll want to offer a list of compensation methods that can make your proposal enticing.

For example, if you’re a web development company, perhaps you can offer building a free website for the influencer. In case that the influencer already has a website, you can pitch to overhaul the design instead (free of charge) to make it even better which can be enticing to him or her. Whatever it is, try to come up with creative means of compensation so that your offer looks more appealing.

Tip #6: Trust an Influencer’s Judgment

While you may have ideas for how influencers can promote your brand, don’t insist on it being followed to the letter. Influencers went through a lot of work to build their following, and as such, they understand their followers more.

If they have their own ideas for how to more effectively engage with their audience, trust them. They’re the ones engaging with them every single day, so if some of your ideas don’t match how they do things, you’d be better served to trust what they do.

Tip #7: Foster Mutual Networking

Sharing an influencer’s work isn’t only limited to an outreach. When they do produce content for you, share it on your own networks. When you’re able to mutually expand each other’s reach and potentially introduce each other to new audiences, this will only make the partnership stronger and set it up to be one that lasts.

Aaron Chichioco is the chief content officer (CCO) and one of the web designers of Design Doxa. His expertise includes not only limited to Web/mobile design and development, but digital marketing, branding, eCommerce strategy and business management tactics as well. For more information about Aaron, visit http://designdoxa.com/about-us/.

Influencers stock photo by Constantin Stanciu/Shutterstock