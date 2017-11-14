7 Steps to Write an eBook Based on Your Blog

By Cathy Baylis

You’ve been writing blog posts for a while now, you had increased your skills, and you probably want to step up your game. At some point, you may want to offer your subscribers some more complex and well-structured information about the topic (topics) you’ve been writing about for so long.

The idea of an eBook sounds tempting but you don’t know where to start and managing such a delicate task might be daunting. Luckily for you, here we are, leading you through the 7 steps of writing an eBook based on your blog content:

1. The Content of Your eBook

Firstly, you have to decide what you are going to write about in your eBook. Choosing a topic is not as hard as it seems. You just have to do a little research on your blog posts and see which ones have more views and engagement, so you will know your subscribers enjoy it much.

Furthermore, in case you want to approach a distinctive subject from your typical content, you may want to test it first. Write a post with your idea and test the waters. This way you can figure out whether the investment you’ll make (time, money, energy) will pay off well for you.

2. Turn Blog Posts Into the Chapters of Your eBook

This is basically what it means to write an eBook based on your blogs. Find the most significant blog posts on the topic and give them a symbolic and expressive chapter name. Be aware that you have to structure them very carefully. According to this, you should start with a very strong and important subject and leave the reader to relax at the end.

3. Bring the Content Up to Date

Now that you have decided what blog posts are going to represent your book’s key points, you need to transform them into a book, changing the structure, format, and also modifying the content. There might be some articles of yours from the last year and the information is no more relevant. Furthermore, maybe you want to modernize your style while reinvigorating the content.

4. Introduction & Conclusion

These are two important factors in the process of eBook creation. Besides the obvious role of the introduction, it is also important because it does the job of capturing the reader’s attention. On the other hand, the conclusion sums up the main ideas to print them in the reader’s mind but is also supposed bring back the bookworm from the book world.

5. Perfect Design

Mark Mathew, CEO of Assignmentmasters, suggests:

“If you want the readers to focus on the content and not on the website’s design, do not exaggerate with the colors, ads, or other temptations. Let it be clean so your reader can focus on what you have to say instead of what you’re website’s displaying. You can use images for a better understatement. Keep in mind that is crucial for the design to match the topic.”

Keep it simple. You don’t want something too fancy. Moreover, don’t forget about the cover! This is the first contact with the book, so it must be pleasant for the eye, and, of course, give the main information like title, the name of the authors, and so on.

6. Edit and Revise

It’s almost done! Few finishing touches and it’s ready to go. But take them seriously, for these are the ones who make the difference. You don’t want bad reviews for misspelling, grammar issues, and for having no point with the presented information. In this case, you may want a friend to look over it so your content goes through the revision of two pairs of objective eyes.

7. Publish

Now that you had succeeded in turning your blog’s content into an eBook, all it is left for it to work out is to hit the publish button. An easy and sure way to generate the first sales is to let your subscribers know about it first.

Another good strategy would be to offer them a limited exclusivity too. There are many ways of publishing an e-book. You just have to figure out which of them suits you the best!

For once more, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. According to this, you should never get stuck thinking that something is too hard for you because nothing is beyond you. If something doesn’t work well, change your actions. Failure is just a feedback, so never get discouraged by it. Treat it like successful bloggers do and learn from it each day.

Cathy Baylis loves to share little known stories and facts through her ghost writing in her free time, but for her day job she offers assignment help to students and gives freelance consulting in the areas of leadership, motivation and career development.