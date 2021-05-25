Amazon is easily the largest e-retailer that provides consumer products and subscriptions via its website. Many people are earning passive income through Amazon affiliate sites i.e; an Amazon affiliate program where one can earn a commission on every sale made through a referral link of Amazon.com.

There are several ways to use referral links. They can be placed on YouTube channels, blog articles on niche marketing of product reviews, or on any website where one can recommend an Amazon product.

Let’s look at the following steps that would help you create a productive site for generating a handsome amount of income.

Choosing a niche:

The first step is to consider the products that you would like to work on. It is not wise to take all the Amazon products for referral links. Pick the line of products that you can work with better than others.

Narrowing down your options for the products for marketing preferences is called niche marketing. You can have a niche for kitchen products, computer equipment, clothes and accessories, etc.

Creating a website:

Once you have chosen the niche, you can go for selecting the domain name for your website. The domain name needs to be short, specific, and appropriately conveying the purpose of your site.

Then, you would need to access some web hosting company that would be hosting all the files necessary for the smooth running of your website. After your hosting account is created, you can enter the domain name and get access to WordPress.

The theme and design of the site are very important as it is the first thing the users come across when they visit the site. You have to be creative in selecting the theme and design for your site.

Do not keep it too plain nor be extravagant as it would not have a good impact on the consumers. Keep your selection original and appealing. If you have a sound budget, you can also purchase the themes and design from the sites such as GeneratePress.

Joining the Amazon Associate Program:

You will, of course, have to join an Amazon Associate Program. Once you join this program, you have to sell three Amazon products within 180 days of joining. Joining is free and you just have to answer a few simple questions to join.

Besides, you don’t have to worry if you don’t get the sales done in time; you can rejoin and start over. You have to be very cautious and follow the rules religiously at all times.

Writing appealing content:

Next up, you need to come up with the content that would divert the traffic towards your site. You need to be very creative to create high-quality content. High quality content would be equivalent to the high quality of your website.

Therefore, you need to work extra hard on writing material that would be an instant eye catcher and provide your site an edge over others. You can either write your content yourself or get it outsourced.

The first and the foremost thing that you need to do is search for the keywords on which you would base your content. You need to evaluate how competitive your content needs to be so that you write accordingly whether short or long form content.

You have to be very precise and relevant so that you do not drift away from the content. Besides, you need to keep the tone light but honest so that it is convincing as if coming from a professional.

Your content can be based on single product comprehensive reviews, round-ups — where you can compare two or more products, and the informational content — writing about how things work, techniques and methods to use the products.

Structuring your site:

There are two ways of structuring your site; creating a static homepage where prominent keywords are targeted or showcase internal pages for target words. The second method is more popular and appropriate as you can have a wider range of the product under common niche.

You must remember to tread a medium path here as well i,e; neither under nor over-optimize your page.

Working on SEO:

In order to increase the website SEO, you need to focus on link building. In this way, your site would be the one with the most searched topics and would rank on search engines like Google.

There are several ways of link building such as community site links where you post your content along with the link on a community site, blog commenting, guest posting, resource page link building etc.

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO):

This acts as a bridge for visitors to reach the Amazon product page and urges them to buy the products. The techniques used for this can be to use catchy lines that compel people to click on affiliate links, use two above-the-fold links to Amazon as they are catchy, product pages that redirect to Amazon site, and lastly do not make tables loaded with information.

Conclusion

By catering to these points, you can build a lucrative site that would provide you with an opportunity to earn a substantial amount of passive earnings.

Aaron Carey is an intense gamer. He spends most of his time trying out new games and great new gaming tech, which he then reviews and discusses on gamingverge.com.

Amazon stock photo by BigTunaOnline /Shutterstock