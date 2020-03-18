Quizzes have been booming in popularity. Websites like Buzzfeed have made their fortune through them!

It is vital to add quizzes to your website. They are an interactive tool that has some amazing benefits, such as:

Good SEO

Good ROI

User interaction

Longer stay

Drives purchasing

Now, you might be wondering how you can create the perfect quiz for your website. If the fad is so popular and useful for your website, you absolutely must get on the hype train! Don’t worry; we’ve got your back. Here are some tips and tricks on how you can create your very own quiz!

Pick an Interesting Subject

You cant expect to have good user engagement if the topic of your quiz is not engaging itself, can you?

You need to pick a trendy and exciting topic. You can do this by following the latest trends in social media, and relating them to the nature of your website. It’s that simple!

If you aren’t sure what subjects might work, ask yourself what you would like to see as a user. Try to understand your users, try out a few things at first, and you will be on the right track in no time.

Use Proper Grammar and Vocabulary

Vocabulary really matters. There is nothing worse than reading something that is written poorly.

Your grammar has to be perfect, so if you have made yourself a quiz that does not fit the subpar requirements of the general populace, you’re going to find yourself in some trouble.

Always check your writing beforehand, whatever you’re writing. Make sure your choice of words is sweet, sound, and proper.

If English is not your first language or you aren’t all that good at writing, there are useful tools that might help you out. Grammarly is one such tool. It can help you structure your thoughts in a grammatically correct manner, while also working as a spellchecking tool.

Quiz creation tools

You’ve definitely seen numerous different quizzes all over the place, from Facebook to Twitter. You need to know the ins and outs of quiz creation if you want to create something engaging and powerful that will help you improve your business.

One such tool is LeadQuizzes. LeadQuizzes is a website that helps you make a fantastic quiz without any prior knowledge. You just need a pitch and some basic computer knowledge, and you will be well on your way to utilizing the power of internet quizzes.

Make it visually appealing

One way to make your quiz stand out among others is to, well, make it beautiful. The first thing consumers will notice is the design.

Bsides good writing, you should try to add fun and exciting visuals to your quiz to keep the attention span going. No one likes walls upon walls of text. A good stop where you can find some awesome pictures is Pixabay.

Pixabay offers a vast database (over a million) royalty-free pictures that are greenlit for commercial use, so you’re safe and sound!

Try not to offend anybody

The worst thing you could be doing with your quiz is offending someone. This might garner attention, and in turn, your brand will be noticed more, but not all attention is good attention.

Make sure to doublecheck and see if your quiz is free of any offensive terms, questions, and statements. You should check out the latest trends in order to not fail here.

If you have created a quiz that you think is controversial for one reason or another, or it might be offensive due to the nature of the subject, be sure to add a trigger warning. This is a great prevention method and can save you from some nasty backlash that you really don’t need.

Promote it on social media

When you’ve created your cool new quiz, it is time to promote it. One of the biggest and most widely used platforms on the internet social media, in all its glorious variants!

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Vkontakte. These are just some of the big names in the social media world. They have a lot of people there that are simply aching to take your quiz!

If you are looking to really get your quiz out there, you should solicit the services of an influencer on the social media platform of your choice.

Influencers are famous people on social media, and they often work to promote different things, products, and brands, and even quizzes! A simple share from the right influencer can do you a world of favor!

Hiring an influencer can be tedious. If you want to make it into a simple task, be sure to follow the steps you can see right here.

Share your results

Result sharing is one of the most prominent players when it comes to spreading the word of your quiz.

If you have made it fun to take your engaging quiz, you have done half the job. Now the task revolves around spreading the good word about it!

Enable sharing on your quiz. This is a sure way to drive engagement by word of mouth, so you should definitely do it!

User sharing is one of the best marketing methods, and you should exploit it to the fullest! Encourage your users to share the quiz with their friends or on social media!

Conclusion

Quizzes are an extremely powerful tool when it comes to marketing. They can be used to track and gather information about your potential customers, which can later be stored and analyzed.

This is basically a free tactic. It lets you do many amazing things, and you should employ it in your business’s arsenal as soon as possible!

Marko Mijatovic is one of the guys behind LeadQuizzes – a tool that enables you to capture more leads by using online quizzes and learn more about your audience at the same time.

Quiz stock photo by MicroOne/Shutterstock