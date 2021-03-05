A lot of companies have to relocate their offices to another place due to the organization’s reopening, downsizing, or generally tighter monthly budgets. If you are preparing to move to a smaller office with fewer staff members, you want to make sure that you spend the least amount of money possible in the whole process. However, sometimes it is not so easy to figure out how you can save money during an office relocation.

Since it is not every day that you have to move to a new office, it can be challenging to foresee all of the expenses that can come your way. Also, pausing your business endeavors so that you can relocate could mean greater financial losses than what you had initially planned. Is it better to move department by department or everything at once? How should you approach planning your relocation and the budget? Essentially, there is a lot to consider when it comes to relocating a company on a budget.

Yes, smaller turnovers and the necessary budgetary cuts make commercial relocations all the more challenging and cumbersome. Luckily, there are a few ways in which you can cut corners and save some money.

1. Plan out in advance

Moving an entire company and all the furniture, electronics, and other supplies is rarely an easy task. However, one way you can work towards saving money is to start planning your relocation the minute your company’s board decides that moving to a new office is approaching.

The best way to save money during an office relocation is to think of a workable moving plan.

Although this may seem obvious, sometimes it happens that people underestimate the time they have at their disposal in combination with the amount of work it takes to relocate everything to your new offices.

Furthermore, it is much easier to change your plan and circumvent paying for unexpected additional fees and expenses when you have enough time to find a different solution for the problem. Usually, when you leave something for the last minute, you cannot make changes to your initial plan, no matter how costly or inconvenient implementing this plan may turn out to be.

2. Be sure to find your relocation company ahead of time

For commercial moves, it is usually recommended you start organizing the relocation 6-12 months prior to the set move-out date. This will allow you to plan for every step of the way and to change your plan in time if need be.

Additionally, you do not want to postpone the planning process too much because it might be difficult to find and hire a moving company that does commercial relocations on short notice.

3. You can save money during an office relocation by hiring a suitable moving company

However, finding and contacting a moving company is one thing. But finding a moving company that can handle relocating all of your office furniture and supplies to your new premises at a reasonable price is another.

Basically, you can have an impeccable moving plan that allows you to make a workable moving schedule. Unfortunately, all of your careful planning could go to waste if the company does not have the necessary equipment or if they end up charging you extra for some of their services like packing.

For instance, electronics need extra attention when it comes to commercial relocations as it is usually complicated and costly to transport delicate or specialized appliances or machinery. Any incurring damages to your electronics could potentially cost your company a lot of money.

You do not want to risk damaging expensive technology and other equipment.

So, before you start daydreaming about redecorating your office space according to the principles of feng shui, for instance, make sure you find and hire a trustworthy moving company that can handle your office relocation at a realistic and transparent service fee.

4. Organize your inventory

As we have said, proper organization is vital when you are relocating to a new office. For this reason, you should think about the furniture and other equipment that you currently have in the context of your new office.

Ask yourself whether you have enough space to accommodate the things you currently possess. Can you put this to good use? Could you possibly downsize your furniture to fit the new office space better?

Accordingly, making a comprehensive and accurate inventory list will allow you to answer these questions. The benefit of having a good overview of what you currently have and what you want to get rid of is the fact that the moving company will take less time to transport everything to the new location.

Also, some items might have to be disposed of according to specific safety measures if you do not want to risk getting yourself a fine. This would definitely not be good news if you are on a budget. So, make a checklist and decide what you should do with the things you may no longer need.

5. Move to your new office during the offseason

Most commercial moves happen in the spring or summer. Given that demand for moving services increases during these months, you will also have to pay more for their services. Furthermore, you should take into account that real estate leases tend to be higher in summer and spring.

So, if it is possible, you should relocate your office in the winter or fall to save money during an office relocation.

6. Negotiate the price with the moving company

Once you settle on a moving company, you should start the negotiations with a proper mindset. Be sure to inform yourself well about their competitors‘ service fees and show them that you mean business. Therefore, be sure to talk to their customer service about possible price reductions and discounts as a determined and informed company representative.

Be determined to lower the price when you start negotiating with the moving company.

7. Insure valuable equipment

Keep in mind that accidents can happen, no matter how skilled or experienced the moving crew might be. However, as we have mentioned, you might not be able to afford this to happen if your company works with expensive equipment or electronics.

Accordingly, insuring valuable items is a prudent way to save money during an office relocation. It is better if insurance pays for any damages that occur than to buy new equipment or enter expensive and time-consuming lawsuits with the moving company.

Gerry Fischer has been working in the relocation industry for the past seven years. He started writing moving-related blog posts three years ago with the idea to share his experience with people who need help during their relocation. Although it’s an additional source of income, it’s an activity he enjoys doing in his free time, along with reading and hiking.