By David Tan

Over the years, facilities management has evolved from being considered a little more than “janitorial services” to a fully-functioning, independent discipline covering a myriad of services such as pest control, plumbing, fire safety, lighting, heating, security–you name it.

It is still evolving and becoming increasingly complex as organizations seek to further add more diverse services to their contracts, all considered under the umbrella term “facilities management”.

This inevitably leads to the formation of companies that solely specialize in providing facilities management services to other organizations so that they can better focus on growing their business.

And when you consider the following reasons to outsource facility management services to third-party professionals, it all adds up:

Increases Cost Savings

When you outsource facilities management services to third-party vendors can be extremely cost effective. Simply put, third-party professionals have the skills, resources, and expertise required to drive down the costs of traditional management services.

Moreover, experienced vendors are in the business for years, so they have developed processes and best practices which can optimize cost savings to the fullest. They also absorb additional employee costs such as training, compensation, and benefits.

Thus, you would most certainly pay less for outsourced services than operating an in-house facilities maintenance team.

Increases Responsiveness and Timeliness

Having a competent facilities management vendor is important to ensure that your maintenance issues are fixed in a timely manner. Once you outsource your facilities maintenance requirements, it is solely the vendor’s responsibility to get any issues fixed on time, and more importantly, prevent any major issues from happening in the first place.

With the right vendor, you can be certain that your maintenance issues no longer need your constant attention.

Reduces Risk

Reducing risk is not only about preventing injury and damage but also about avoiding major catastrophes such as fires which may prompt some serious repairs to your systems.

When you outsource the burden of risk reduction to your trusted facilities services provider, you can rest assured that they have a vested interest in making sure all maintenance service calls and repairs are made according to regulations.

Higher Quality of Work

More often than not, third-party vendors are specialists in their chosen fields. They have the expertise and proven processes to ensure your facility receives the highest quality management services. They provide highly trained individuals who utilize the latest technology in the field to get the job done quickly and correctly.

And, it is important to not skimp on the quality of work when it comes to facility management. Poor quality of work can result in repeat fixes and continuous maintenance expenditure which can be a big hassle. So, outsourcing it to professionals can save you a ton of money in the long run while ensuring high-quality work.

Increases Focus of Your Team

You are not running a company which does plumbing or pest control as its primary operation. So, why not focus on your core competencies and expand your business while the professionals take care of managing your facility’s day-to-day needs.

Issues like ordering supplies, servicing equipment, training the staff, meeting health regulations, etc. are very time intensive operations. By outsourcing it all to a dedicated company, you and your employees are free to funnel all your resources and energy toward your company’s growth by doing the work you love.

Allows Flexibility

When outsourcing your facility management requirements, you need not be tied to one particular vendor. If you are not satisfied with the vendor’s services or performance, you can always discontinue their services and take a different approach.

The fact that you have the ability to terminate the contract with just a short notice keeps vendors on their toes, and they are compelled to stay on top of their game at all times. Basically, you are their customer and you will always come first. Thus, you are always in control of things.

Reduces Liability and Insurance Costs

Outsourcing facility management services can also help to lower liability and insurance costs. Your team and the organization as a whole will have less risk of injury as when a reliable professional handles all your maintenance needs.

All it takes is a minor accident to cause an increase in your insurance premiums and a lasting impact on your company’s image and brand. Indeed, it would be better to rather assign all this burden to someone who knows what they are doing.

Forms a Partnership

At the end of the day, when you partner up with the right vendor, you will always have someone to help you navigate through thick and thin. Such a professional relationship with a staunch service provider will be fruitful for your business when it reaches new heights in the long term.

That is, if and when you scale your empire up to multiple locations, it would be really convenient and reassuring to know that you do not need to worry about maintaining each and every location independently. The vendor would be your single point of contact to receive all reports regarding your facility’s well-being.

Besides, even when you are on a vacation or away from your facility for long durations, you can be confident that the vendor would keep the facility maintained in the best condition possible.

Conclusion

All the above-mentioned reasons have the overarching benefit of adding value to your brand. Rather than having your business vulnerable to risks, you should consider outsourcing facility services to an accredited facilities management services provider. As a matter of fact, eliminating the hassle of facilities operations can simplify your entire workflow.

David Tan is the Interior Architect of Mr. Wright . He has amassed more than 20 years of experience in the service repair and renovation business. Throughout his career, he has helped both commercial and residential clients build their offices and dream homes within their budget. His innovative and can-do attitude earned him many repeat customers. Through his articles, he hopes to share information nuggets to help businesses and consumers save time and money.

Outsource stock photo by Artur Szczybylo/Shutterstock