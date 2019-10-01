Completing a website redesign is not an easy undertaking. It can be both costly and time-consuming, but it is also an opportunity to make your website a powerful tool for your business now and in the future.

By Sandra Carter

If you still aren’t convinced about the benefits of redesigning your business’s website, here are 8 ways a website redesign can take your business to the next level.

1. Keeping Your Business Relevant

Your target audience interacts with innovative, modern websites constantly. If your website isn’t updated it can give users the impression that your business is outdated. 94% of users say they do not trust outdated websites. Redesigning your website ensures you can employ the latest design trends and technology to continually engage your customers and propel your business forward.

2. Effective Communication with Users

For users, a website’s appearance is a key factor when deciding to make a purchase. Having a website with a cohesive style will communicate your business’s goals and values to users and allow them to see that your business is exactly what they are looking for.

3. Improve User Experience

Is your business’s website having difficulty keeping users engaged? It’s likely due to poor user experience. With all the options available on the internet, if users struggle to navigate your website they will move on. During a website redesign is the perfect time to reevaluate your website’s functionality and make updates that will encourage users to stay engaged for longer.

4. Showcase New Products and Services

Businesses are always evolving and a website doesn’t always reflect that. Part of redesigning your website is updating the content to include the latest information about your business. Once complete, your users will now have an updated, accurate representation of your organization’s offerings.

5. Grab Your Audience’s Attention

With users constantly bombarded with content online, it can be hard to make a lasting impression. Adding new technology to your website that users can interact with and will find useful such as product finders or service widgets is an effective way to capture their attention.

6. Increase Load Speed

53% of mobile users stated they would leave a website if takes longer than 3 seconds to load. A slow loading website is one of the top reasons that drive users away from a website. Common elements that slow your website’s speed are large media files. There are multiple methods you can use to help improve the speed of your website such as linking to or condensing large files, removing any unnecessary pieces of code or having your website load as users scroll. Test the current speed of your website using Google’s PageSpeed Insights. A website is considered fast if it receives a score between 90-100.

7. Raise Visibility

The internet is a highly competitive platform that is heavily saturated. As mentioned above, it can be difficult to attract website traffic especially if your site is not front and center in a user’s search results. Redesigning your website allows you the opportunity to employ proven search engine optimization (SEO) techniques such as metadata and keyword-rich content to increase visibility to your target audience.

8. Mobile-Friendly Design

With the majority of users accessing the web from their mobile devices it is key that your website looks amazing on all screen sizes. While redesigning your business’s website, implementing a responsive design guarantees that no matter the device your customers are using, your new website will always be portrayed in the best light.

Whether your business has been open for years or is a new startup having a well designed website is key. 75% of people base your business’s credibility on your website. Redesigning your website is an investment for your business’s future. Choosing the right web design agency to partner with when completing a website redesign is crucial.

Sandra Carter is a content strategist by profession and she loves to share her knowledge on digital marketing, web development, and website redesign with recent trending topics. Currently, she works at TechArk an award-winning web design agency located in Virginia.

Redesign stock photo by Smile-Sky/Shutterstock