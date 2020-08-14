The virus changed life as you knew it just a few months ago. Many of the freedoms you took for granted are now on hold. It’s a new way of life. The good news is that it won’t last forever; it’s a temporary state necessary to prevent the spread and hopefully completely eradicate the COVID-19. In the meantime, people and businesses are creating new ways to promote safety and well-being.

Ending the Spread

The only way that life will return to normal and not the “new normal” is to prevent the spread and find a cure. One way to achieve this is to have every person take a COVID 19 test. Unfortunately, at this time, there aren’t enough tests to go door to door and test the entire population. However, scientists are increasing the number of tests each day so that, soon, everyone will be able to take one.

Remote Workers

During the past few years, the number of people working remotely has increased. Now, since the pandemic, more businesses are having their employees work remotely from home. Large companies are finding that having their employees remain sheltered in place at home reduces the risk of contracting the virus for both employees and owners. One benefit that comes from this decision is a reduction in overhead costs for employers and work-related expenses for employees.

Schools Adjusting to COVID-19

For many parents, there’s uncertainty as to where their children will receive their education. This school year is up in the air in many states and counties. Some, with a lower number of cases, agree to teach full-time in the classroom. However, many schools in high-risk areas want remote learning only, with a small percentage agreeing to a hybrid model which entails two to three days in the classroom and two to three days learning from home. An increase in a school budget would help them afford the supplies they need to conduct a thorough sanitizing of the school’s interior. For parents who work outside the home (and even in the home), this means that they will have to continue once again to issue and monitor school assignments. The future, for now, is still up in the air.

Life in the Home

Many families where parents remain unemployed are adjusting to a 24/7 connection. They are finding ways to enjoy their time together. Some parents are keeping children on a schedule which is important to remain in a routine. They do chores in the morning and eat all their meals together. Parents are also spending quality time by having cooking sessions, family games and movie nights.

The Downside to COVID-19

Not everyone is benefiting from staying at home. An elderly parent that lives alone feels isolated, which can lead to depression. One way to give them relief and hope is to use FaceTime or Skype. This way, even though they can’t issue hugs and kisses, they can still see their children and grandchildren as often as they like. Those who owned small shops that remain closed lost everything in a matter of months. Unemployment benefits are extended, which can help them stay afloat. However, once the pandemic ends, they are still without their livelihoods. For those with a compromised system or a chronic illness, getting proper care is nearly impossible. Today, however, with hospitals at a lower capacity, many doctors have the time to see their regular patients.

The virus took the country by surprise. The measures that the government took shortly after were put in place to prevent many more cases and potential deaths. The country learns more about COVID-19 each day. What remains unclear is whether or not normal means back to the way of life before March or a futuristic virtual world.

Remote worker stock photo by fizkes/Shutterstock