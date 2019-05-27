By Rhonda Sanderson

Spencer Velez knows how to use his expertise and skills. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 14 years in a direct combat service support role. The 35-year-old also served In Afghanistan, in Operation Enduring Freedom and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for superior performance of duties.

As if those achievements weren’t enough, Velez then completed graduate school at the University of Southern California (USC) earning a Master of Business for Veterans (MBV) degree in a program designed to leverage the management and leadership experience gained during military service.

After graduating, he applied these skills to become a Corporate Compliance Manager with The Walt Disney Company. In that role, he ensured wherever Disney products were manufactured, the workers were provided a safe and inclusive environment.

In May he opened a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® franchise. Velez’s location serves homebuyers and sellers throughout South Pasadena, San Marino, Alhambra, Altadena, La Cañada Flintridge, Glendale, Burbank, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Rosemead, Monterey Park, Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

The brand is a favorite among veterans such as Velez. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is a member of VetFran, a program of the International Franchise Association that helps vets purchase franchises and it has achieved 5-star status in that program, the top ranking possible. In 2018, one-third of new Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchisees were military vets.

“Pillar to Post provides a service that brings people happiness and positively impacts the community by educating the client about the home they hope to buy. It’s a big and exciting step and we are a part of that journey,” said Velez. “I have great plans to grow the business to its maximum potential with multiple professional home inspectors and valuable services. I will be a leader built on a reputation of respect and hard work which I learned through my military service.”

“A professional evaluation both inside and outside the home is at the core of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors’ service. We input data and digital photos into a computerized report that is printed and presented on site. All information is provided to clients in a customized binder for easy reference, allowing homebuyers or sellers to make confident, informed decisions. I mean, I am a professional Compliance Manager of sorts, so what better profession for me when I finally went into business for myself?”

For more info go to www.pillartopostfranchise.com

Rhonda Sanderson began her career in public relations in 1981 at a small Chicago PR firm that was only 2 years old. In the time that she was there, she helped develop a franchise division, and worked on such accounts as Subway when they had only 140 stores, Houlihan’s, Hair Performers and many other well known chains.