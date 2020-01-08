Ever since its introduction, the technology of artificial intelligence has proved to be a game-changer, particularly in the mobile industry. In this blog, we will talk about which AI trends are transforming the mobile app space, reasons behind AI revolutionizing the industry, and what does it hold for the year ahead.

Top 5 AI Technology Trends Transforming the Mobile App Industry

From targeted ad campaigns to gaming and medical technology, AI is everywhere. According to Statista, the global AI market is expected to cross 89 billion dollars by 2025. With its versatile use-cases and robust technology, AI has and is making a remarkable difference. So, let’s explore the top 5 AI trends driving this wave of change.

1. Smart suggestions for retail

Have you ever bought a product that Amazon recommended just after you browsed or purchased something? That recommendation is an example of AI’s smart algorithms. With AI, it has become possible for the e-retail stores to understand the individual preferences of millions of its users based on their previous interactions and data, which in turn, helps suggest only the most relevant products to each one of them.

2. Cybersecurity

In the age of 24/7 connectivity, there are increasing cases of data breaches and cyber-attacks. However, AI has helped curb the menace.

With AI, cybersecurity has gone a notch higher with real-time multi-factor authentication and secure biometric logins through retinas, fingerprints, or palm scanning. Many apps combine it with passwords too. Moreover, AI can identify even the tiniest possible threats, malware, and ransomware attacks before they enter and damage the system.

3. Face recognition

At present, multiple smartphones in the market let users unlock their phones through face recognition. A thing made possible through AI. Take the example of the iPhone X. As per Apple, they’ve used AI to identify important patterns and correlations in the user’s face, with minimal scope for errors. It works even in case of changes in the user’s appearance, such as a beard.

4. Speech recognition

With Apple’s Siri, Amazon Echo and Google Home and Assistant, AI has made it a breeze for people to carry out their everyday tasks via speech recognition. Whatever you need to do, be it making a call, browse the web, or switching the lights on/off, the AI-enabled smart device or app, accomplishes the task commanded by your voice in seconds.

5. Chatbots & virtual agents

Today, many large corporations and e-commerce websites make use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual agent programs to address the queries of their prospects in real-time. When combined with machine learning, it establishes communication just like a human. In complex scenarios, the virtual agent is also capable of connecting the customer to a human CSR.

All these trends are continually evolving with many new entrants, with more and more businesses experimenting with the technology.

5 Reasons Why AI Technology is Revolutionizing the Mobile Industry

The increasing use of AI in the mobile app industry is taking place due to several factors. Not only it is proving to be beneficial for the end-users but also for the businesses incorporating the technology. Let’s dig deeper and discover the reasons behind this revolutionization.

1. Personalization

Before AI came into the picture, mobile apps catered to all users equally. That has changed with AI as it has empowered mobile apps to not just learn user preferences but also respond to them accordingly, making it a unique experience for each user. From location-based services to recommendations based on past choices, AI is unlocking new doors for personalized mobile app experience. For instance, TacoBot by Taco Bell analyses user’s buying trends and makes appropriate menu suggestions.

2. Increased speed

Thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence, the mobile application space is witnessing apps with faster performance without compromising on quality. Consider the face or fingerprint unlock feature. The technology, in conjunction with ML, opens your smartphone in a fraction of a second. Voice-based search is another example wherein your voice search query fetches relevant results with lightning speed.

3. Enhanced security

Security is always a concern in this digital era. However, AI is equipped to address that. AI, together with Predictive Analysis and Machine Learning, is able to detect the possible vulnerability issues in the app, letting the app developer fix them beforehand. As artificial intelligence also tracks user’s behavior, it can issue timely alerts in case of any suspicious activities, enhancing the security levels in the industry.

4. Real-time data collection

With artificial intelligence and IoT (Internet of Things) technology’s integration, the communication between mobile devices has become a reality. AI is able to gather data in real-time and process the same. That way, it allows devices to grasp whatever information comes their way and acts accordingly. Thus, a simple change in your preference on the app will be noticed and reflected across all your devices.

5. Elevating consumer engagement

When a mobile app is developed with AI integration, the app is packed with personalization, higher security, real-time collection of data, relevant search results, and a lot more. All of it together leads to greater user engagement and satisfaction.

Future of AI Technology in 2020 in the Mobile App Industry

Wondering how AI might be utilized in mobile app space in the future? It’s tough to predict the exact developmental curve of AI but, the technology is bound to become more intelligent with exciting upgrades and the introduction of new devices.

The integration of artificial intelligence with 5G smartphones is on the cards. That would let the users make the most out of AI, along with ML, for real-time data collection, storage, and processing. It may automate everyday common sense tasks through smarter apps and smarter smartphones, making people’s lives easier.

Businesses would leverage the technology to reap increased ROI. However, the increased personalization through AI may lead to data exposure, calling for more powerful security measures which can be accomplished through technological advances.

Conclusion

With such trends and bright AI-intensive future, the next generation of smarter mobiles and apps is not that far. As an audience, it’s going to be one interesting journey.

