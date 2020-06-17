In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, smart sensors might just be what’s needed to mitigate risk to your business.

Businesses of all sizes will find themselves hard hit by the global effect of the Coronavirus, with many enterprises grappling for survival. Innovation and implementation of robust strategies will be paramount in the navigation of the business landscape in 2020 and beyond. There is quite simply no room for inefficiency and overlooked potential within existing structures. Only the smart will survive.

Prior to the outbreak of Coronavirus, building automation was earmarked as one of the top growth segments for 2020 according to Gartner. While Coronavirus and the effect of lockdown have affected forecasts in this regard, many agile companies are looking to smart sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation to fortify their operations. Across every industry, from large corporate entities to SMEs, smart sensors and building automation could hold the key to survival for enterprises. Companies stand to benefit – and mitigate risks – in a few crucial ways.

A unique view of operations

Smart sensors can be attached to anyone and anything. This means smart businesses leave no stone uncovered in optimising efficiencies and maximising productivity. Digital solutions can provide real-time monitoring and tracking, with actionable alerts in response to emergencies or undesirable atmospheric, condition, and status changes. Live data insights also facilitate a culture of informed decision-making, which has the potential to increase revenue and save on overheads. This means no more touch-and-go strategies which utilise time and resources without the assurance of success.

Smarter security

An obvious benefit of IoT and smart sensors and monitoring technology is for security. Businesses can ill afford to lose valuable assets – and the ensuing operational disruption. Smart sensors offer full asset visibility at all times so you can monitor, track, and recover assets as required. Smart sensors can also be used in conjunction with more traditional security tools to enhance access control measures. Geofencing, unauthorised motion detection, and alerts on unusual activity help to safeguard assets, staff, and clients to the highest degree.

Navigating the new norm

It is likely that business health and safety processes will be permanently altered by the advent of Coronavirus. If social distancing and other health requirements are here to stay, smart sensors are a great fit. Smart buildings will automatically integrate health factors into access control, while smart sensors have the power to inform traceability and effective containment of viruses and disease.

Simplifying complex compliance

As a fundamental component of any business, compliance and implementation of health and safety measures can be an arduous task. Smart sensors and detectors are an automated solution which remove the risk of human error whilst maintaining high standards of workplace safety. They can assimilate information and generate reports and records on everything from fire safety measures to air quality and lone worker protection. Instant notifications can also help to avert disaster, avoid penalties, and keep operations running smoothly.

Maintaining business success

Workers are only as good as their tools. Smart sensors and detection technology present insights into asset integrity, while predictive analytics make for perfected maintenance scheduling to keep machines and equipment running at their best. The result is enhanced efficiencies, reduced delays owing to machine fault or repair, and uninterrupted processes.

Supply chain innovation

Smart sensors have the potential to provide an overview of your whole supply chain – right down to the minutiae. This creates opportunities to streamline supply chains and implement a management system to keep businesses competitive and running at their best. Identification is the catalyst for meaningful change. Data-based insights offer an unparalleled foundation to manage suppliers, logistics, and inventory to achieve total efficiency. This positions business owners to effectively forecast, manage deliverables, and give their enterprises the upper hand over competitors.

The art of smart

The power of smart sensors lies in their simplicity. Leading current technologies have universal applicability, empowering you to collect, analyse, and react to data in real time. They are easily deployed and seamlessly integrate into existing processes – or can be used to replace legacy systems from the ground up to great effect. In addition, long-lasting, long-range, wireless, battery-powered solutions can be up to 75% more cost-effective. This removes the barrier to entry for almost every business.

The accessibility of these technologies means one thing: smart buildings and technologies will render traditional approaches redundant. Through the use of smart sensors, data collection, assimilation, analysis, and action will set a new benchmark for businesses of the future.

Smart buildings are underpinned by a need for secure data collection and simple collation. One of the UK’s leading smart technology innovators, Smarter Technologies Group, are leading the charge on this front. Their sophisticated tags and sensors securely transmit information over the privately-owned, virtually impenetrable Orion Data Network – the world’s first zero trust data network. Data is presented on a customisable, user-friendly dashboard which can be accessed from anywhere at any time for comprehensive, instant data insights to drive business excellence.

Jonathan Olliff-Cooper is Head Of Product Development at Smarter Technologies Group, an industry-leading expert in the provision of digital transformation services to both public and private sector clients. Smarter Technologies Group is a Microsoft Silver Partner and Cyber Essentials certified, providing a variety of real-time, cloud-based solutions powered by ISO27001 certified and GDPR compliant services. www.smartertechnologies.com.

