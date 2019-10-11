Anyone who has ever sat on hold for more than a few minutes knows just how frustrating that type of situation can be. If your clients are constantly on hold, then you might want to implement a few tactics and tools that are going to put them at ease and keep them happy.

Check In Frequently

One of the most effective ways to keep your customers happy while they are on hold is to check in with them as often as possible. When a customer doesn’t get any type of update, they might feel as if they are purposefully or accidentally being ignored. There is no ideal time frame for checking in, but you should try to speak with them at least once every few minutes. You also want to be sure that a customer service rep is checking in with your customers and not an automated message.

Improve Your Hold Music

Another great way to improve your customer satisfaction is to offer better hold music. For many years, businesses would simply play a single audio file when a customer was put on hold, and those tracks were often outdated and very bland. However, you can change that by hooking up your phones to a special mp3 service such as Cisco hold music or other streaming companies. Doing this can make hold times less grating, though you’ll want to be sure to choose neutral music that can’t be considered offensive by your customers.

Hire Additional Customer Service Reps

Cutting corners in your customer service department could have a huge impact on your business. If you have recently noticed that your wait times are more than a few minutes, then you might want to hire additional customer service reps. Hiring more employees is going to reduce your wait times and greatly improve customer satisfaction. You also have the option of working with a third-party customer service provider if you don’t want an in-house customer service team.

Use an Automated Wait Time Alert

A customer will be much less likely to hang up if they know exactly how long of a wait they have. With a modern hold system, you can send an automated wait time alert at regular intervals. That time is determined by the average speed of answer (ASA) algorithm, and it should be relatively accurate as long as you input the proper data.

In addition to these few tips, you should also make sure that your customer service employees are properly trained and equipped to handle unhappy clients. Building a world-class customer service team is a great investment that will pay off in the long run.

Meghan Belnap is a freelance writer who enjoys spending time with her family. She loves being in the outdoors and exploring new opportunities whenever they arise. Meghan finds happiness in researching new topics that help to expand her horizons. You can often find her buried in a good book or out looking for an adventure. You can connect with her on Facebook right here and Twitter right here.

Customer on hold stock photo by Antonio Guillem/Shutterstock