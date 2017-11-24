 Here’s How You Can Avoid Making Bad Business Financial Decisions

By Norah Abraham

Any business is prone to a lot of risks, mainly due to improper financial decisions. Such a decision has the power to make or break your business. There are a lot of considerations to be made here. Any business will start off with choosing the right service to be provided, the target audience, the kind of resources to use, the investment to make and the likes. With a combination of all these factors, you can get a productive business. So, the question is, how can you make better choices in these cases? Let us help you with these. Here are some pointers to keep in mind in order to make more prudent decisions in your business.

Research is key

If we are considering the factors to focus on for making a business decision, research tops the list. There is nothing that can be achieved without proper research and knowledge into the topic. Be it choosing your target audience for launching a particular product or even dealing with post-sales customer care services, research is omnipresent. The grander the decision, the more the research required. In commerce, every aspect of this becomes more important. Before you start out, you need a clear and complete idea of the market environment, the potential risks associated with your business, the results, customer reactions and the likes. All this information needs to be generated in research and analyzed later.

Learn to prioritize

There are three major aspects involved in a business. First and foremost, it is the idea that generates the product or the service. Secondly, it is the investment. This is crucial since your business is limited to the total available investment. And lastly, it is time. The optimum combination of all the three can give rise to a productive business. This leads to us the second aspect where we go wrong in taking business decisions. Prioritizing your tasks and ideas are is required for bringing out the best from the business. The key here is to figure out what comes first and what follows thereafter. If that idea is clear with you, the resources like time and money can be allocated accordingly.

Choose the right investment

Not every investment you make can give you big results. This is because not every investment is right. There are two kinds of investments you can make for your company- the good and the bad. When you make an expenditure, you will be able to get a feel of how fruitful or productive it is. That means the question you need to ask is- if your investment giving you a substantial return? If no, you need to stop that right away! There are two ways out of this. You either stop investing in this particular project or you rethink your strategy such that you can benefit from the investment!

Do not shy away from tough decisions

This aspect might sound rather simple, but it is more important than what we could fathom. The root cause of bad decisions in business is often the inability to take tough ones. Sometimes, we are faced with a difficult choice that needs an immediate outcome. Business means you have to be firm about your choices and decisions. This could mean firing someone who could have a bad influence on your business or breaking away from a long-term partnership or even giving up on a particular service or product in order to obtain a better outcome. While these are meant for short-term gains, our idea should be to focus on the more long-term options.

Avoid delayed debt payments

Loans and debts are common aspects of any business. There is no harm in taking a loan for an investment in your business. But the problem starts when you fail to repay the debts on time. The more you delay it, the worse the situation becomes. Eventually, the biggest enemy for the business will be the interest charged on the loans and this can hugely hamper your credit score and financial status of the business. So, make sure that if you are on a loan, you pay it back on time to avoid paying the extra amount every time. This is one of the worst financial decisions and could prove to be detrimental to your company.

Paying the contractors

While running a business, you will be involved with a large network of contractors. Each of them will have a crucial role to play in your operations. But, how well are you paying them? Be it underpaying or overpaying, any irregularities in the payment of the contractors can hugely harm your business. This can be solved by a proper line of credit that can deal with all financial challenges within your company. With such a convenient loan, you will be able to bridge cash differences, pump up the cash flow in the company and also cater to emergency situations. In this way, if you are overpaying or underpaying your contractors, you will have a way out of the situation!

Following these few ideas, you will be able to take the best decisions for your business and benefit from them!

Hear everyone out, take your own call

This is one of the primary guidelines in every business. Being an entrepreneur, you will have a number of partners, investors, employees involved in the regular operations of the company. Each person has his or her own opinion with regards to any choice or decision. Thus, you will be encountered by different ideas, opinions, and thoughts. So, how do you go about deciding for yourself? The key here is to listen to what everyone says, get the best ideas out of them all and then take your own decision. It is improper to rely on someone else for taking your own business decisions. So, when you own the business, make sure your call is independent of what others say!

Norah Abraham has been a freelance writer since 2005. She attended the University of Boston and graduated with a Bachelor in English Literature. She loves public speaking and motivates people in her own comic style. She loves gadgets and techie stuffs. In her career, she has written dozens of Press Releases, Articles, and Essays. You can follow her on Google+ and Twitter.