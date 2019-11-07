In the ultra-competitive market that we’re all trying to navigate, customer perception of your business has never been more important.

It doesn’t matter if you have a product that everyone in the world needs. If your business doesn’t feel personal or it seems like you’re not concerned with the needs of your customers, it’s going to fail.

What steps can you take that will help your business feel more personal for your valued customers?

Read on to find out.

Tell Your Own Personal Stories

There’s no better way for your business to feel more personal than by sharing your own personal stories. Talk about how your business started and why. Tell stories about your failures and struggles, as well as victories.

To be authentic with your customers, they need to know how things weren’t always perfect with your company. They’ll enjoy hearing how you fought through the hard times and how that helped you be who you are today.

Be Honest About Mistakes and Rectify Them Quickly, Without Hassle

You’re going to make mistakes in business. You’ll make a lot of them. How do you react to customers when one of your mistakes impacts them directly?

Instead of defending yourself and putting on a front, it’s OK to be vulnerable and apologize. In return for the mistake, give them more value back than the mistake cost them. And do it as soon as humanly possible.

Don’t Be Sales-y

Nothing drives customers away faster than a blatant sales pitch or a pushy salesman that won’t take no for an answer. Today’s customers are very sophisticated. They know what they’re looking for. They just don’t always know where they want to buy it from.

By laying off annoying sales pitches and scripts and getting down to developing a personal relationship, you’ll earn their long-term business.

Be the Face of Your Company

You don’t have to look like a model or have the sound of a voice over artist to do this. Use what you have. Be your authentic self and put your face at the front of the company.

Think of Mike Lindell from the MyPillow company. He doesn’t have movie-star looks or a great voice, but by putting himself and his genuine personality as the face of the company he’s found wild amounts of success.

Be There for Them

One of the biggest things that stands out about any good business is their availability to their customers. Make your company available for feedback through social media. Respond to tweets or comments. Consider getting data cable installation to create a better phone network in your office for speaking with customers. These tips will help build a stronger personal tie.

Forget what you thought you knew about this part of your business. Focus on the personal side and watch your business begin to grow.

Emma Sturgis is a freelance writer currently living in Boston, MA. She writes most often on education and business. For help moving commodities, Emma suggests Bekins Van Lines Inc. To see more from Emma, say hi on Twitter @EmmaSturgis2.

Face of business stock photo by Rido/Shutterstock