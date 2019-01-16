By Keren Lerner

I am a carrot rather than a stick leader. Often classified by friends as “too nice” to my team － compared to other business owners, I really am pretty easy going. Everyone knows I want to keep a good balance between happy clients and a happy team. This can on occasion cause issues, and I’ve been told I generally let people get away with too much. But I don’t feel like I am a total doormat, and I truly believe there’s a nice way to deal with almost every situation. To put it bluntly, I don’t want to change. I subscribe to Zig Ziglar’s theory . You can get anywhere you want in life as long as you help as many people as possible along the way. These are the rules I follow which seem to work in terms of creating loyalty and reliability amongst my team.

Make each relationship a win-win: if you have someone who is working for you in their early days of their career make sure they are getting a chance to upskill as well as develop.

Now what’s the result?

This attitude with my team gives me the following:

Loyalty: when any members of my team have left in the past, they usually give more notice than others would. This is because we have that connected relationship. When people have left my business in the past, they have given me far more notice than is average. They take care in their handover work. They don’t leave me in the lurch. If someone is late on delivering something, they will work out of hours to make up for it. And I don’t ever ask for this!

Conscientiousness: I can leave a project with them and know that they will do what’s needed to get it done. They won’t let me down, plus they have the flexibility to manage their own time.

Being on the same side: as a team we have a “we’re in this together” vibe. I am very transparent with my team about what we have and need in our business. Everyone is clear on their role in helping the business progress. Because of these two factors, we work together towards a common goal.

And what about when we miss the mark?

Even with the best intentions we can’t always be perfect. As a team we make plans and work out how we can collectively push towards them. Sometimes with client projects taking precedence we don’t always make our deadlines, but we stay cool and supportive. We don’t want to make things worse by layering on guilt. Rather, I prefer to make the plan a little lighter and more achievable. This way － next time we check in － we feel more like we’re winning.

Having a team that trusts and cares about each other makes work feel like a nice place to be － and I think it’s one of the reasons why we’ve stayed together so long.

Keren Lerner is the CEO and founder of Top Left Design, a London-based design and marketing agency. Founded in 2002, Top Left Design specialises in bespoke designed websites, brands, and marketing material with integrated marketing advice.

Team stock photo by Rawpixel.com /Shutterstock