How to Grow Your Business on Amazon and Other Articles You May Have Missed This Week

Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Grow your crafts business with Amazon Handmade
- Fighting retail return fraud
- 5 CRM predictions for 2018
- 7 things to quit doing in the new year
Dentists
HR
- 6 signs it’s time to hire your first employee
- How to create a corporate culture in your small business (even small businesses have one)
Inspiring Success Stories
- Don’t let the fear of failure control you.
Marketing
- How to use online retargeting ads
- 7 foolproof tips to boost your marketing
- #1 marketing tool every small business needs
Money
- 10 questions to ask yourself before you apply for a small business loan
Productivity
- 21 ways to get your workspace in shape
- Using holiday downtime to grow your small business
Startup
- How to start a trucking business
- The freelance life: Why now is a great time to start working for yourself
Tech
Trends
- 10 top beauty trends for 2018
- 13 fashion trends for 2018