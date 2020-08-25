The best pop-up plugins should ideally help you convert your website visitors into potential subscribers and eventually into happy customers.

In such a competitive environment pop-up plugins are going to play a vital role in not just attracting customers but also creating a new customer base.

Pop-ups need to be used carefully. Poorly made website pop-ups can easily become annoying and ruin the user experience along with your brand’s reputation.

In this article, we will consider the highest-rated, most number of downloads, accessibility, cost-benefit, usability, etc to decide which are the best pop-ups and plugins for the year 2020.

In-depth: Best pop-up plugins 2020

1. Sumo

Sumo is more than just a pop-up plugin that allows you to add pop-ups on your website. It also helps you grow your social sharing and offers analytics features such as heat maps and scroll boxes.

Key Features:

Allows you to create free website pop-up and opt-in form You can use multiple opt-in forms Connects with popular email marketing platforms Comes with different styles and templates to use Includes basic A/B testing and stats for your forms

Verdict: Sumo is directly integrated with your website site, which makes the process really easy and less cumbersome.

2. Qualzz

Qualzz is again a free tool that allows the user to design and target pop-ups, banners, sidebars and opt-in forms to increase the website conversion rate, capture leads, drive immediate sales and eventually increase online revenue.

Key Features:

Design, publish and track multiple campaigns seamlessly Customer Email Validation Templates can be chosen from a list of highly professional design campaigns. Simple and easy to use template editors enable you to design your own pop-ups. Monitors performance and downloads in-depth data-driven campaign statistics.

Verdict:– The price you pay for the services you get is worth every penny. If you are looking for something beyond a Pop-up plugin that allows you to grow social sharing and a lot more analytics features then Qualzz is the best fit for you.

3. OptinMonster

OptinMonster was one of the first companies to popularise the use of pop-up forms in the world of marketing.

Features such as drag and drop make it highly easy to use. There is a huge variety of prebuilt templates and you also have the liberty to build your own pop-up from scratch.

Key Features:

Device targeting with Mobile-friendly campaigns that look good on smaller devices. Trigger pop-ups with exit intent, scrolling, inactivity sensors, time-based triggers, and more. Yes/No pop-ups, two-step pop-ups, and success message customization. Integrates with all top email marketing services, eCommerce platforms, etc.

Verdict: Considering all these features we can say that OptinMonster is one of the most comprehensive website pop-up builders out there! Expensive but you get what you pay for.

4. Bloom

Bloom is a WordPress pop-up builder plugin by elegant themes specifically designed for emails opt-ins. It allows you to create beautiful pop-up forms right from your WordPress dashboard.

Key Features:

Automatic lightbox pop-up Multiple opt-in types including the sidebar, slide-in, and below post signup forms. Integrates with popular email service providers Pre-built pop-up templates with easy customization

Verdict: Bloom is extremely easy to use with a simple drag and drop pop-up maker. Creating new opt-ins with Bloom is straightforward and the user interface is quite easy to figure out.

5. Thrive leads

Just like Bloom, Thrive Lead also lets you create beautiful opt-in forms right from your website dashboard. Thrive Leads is a lost building plugin by Thrive Themes.

Key Features:

Multiple opt-in types including lightbox pop-up, inline forms, 2-step opt-in, slide-in forms, and more Simple drag and drop editor to customize sign up forms Basic A/B testing and analytics for your forms Page-level targeting including categories, tags, post types, and more

Verdict: Thrive Leads is pretty straight-forward to use and comes with multiple templates. It also comes with a basic pop-up maker with drag and drops functionality to customize your pop-up form.

Concluding on the best pop-up plugins in 2020.

In an era where emails are the crux of online marketing, it is of high importance that when traffic visits the website they click on that subscribe button.

Adding on, online markets find this and media campaigns to be the most powerful method to gain more and more subscribers. By adding a pop-up or opt-in email subscription plug to the webpage will give potential customers a push.

Bulk messaging has been proved to be the best and most effective means of communication on the internet. Which aims to increase the quality of return visitors which eventually leads to a good conversion rate.

Hope this article has given you some insight about the pop-up plugin and has helped you in deciding the best for your needs.

Happy popping!!

Himaan Chatterji (founder: Chaturworld.com) is a B2B freelance content developer and a full-time digital nomad working with SaaS brands around the world to create a web of interconnected long-form actionable resources. When not on his desk, he indulges in Latin dancing and reading altered perspectives on the mundane.

