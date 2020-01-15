Creating a website for your business is only half of the job. If you want to get a hold of its full potential, you need to find a functional and appealing website template. Here, we will uncover five of the best WordPress themes for small businesses currently available. By the end of the article, you will have plenty of great template options to choose from.

How to Choose a WordPress Theme?

One of WordPress’ biggest plusses is its massive collection of themes tailored for all types of websites. However, as their number continues to increase, choosing the best theme for your site might seem like a daunting task.

To help you get started, take a look at the following list of key elements you need to consider when picking a WordPress theme:

Know your niche – choose a theme that matches your business’ style and idea.

choose a theme that matches your business’ style and idea. Responsiveness – nowadays mobile devices comprise nearly 48% of global web page views, so it’s essential that your theme is adjustable on all screen sizes.

nowadays mobile devices comprise nearly 48% of global web page views, so it’s essential that your theme is adjustable on all screen sizes. Loading times – to achieve the lowest possible bounce rate, your site should take no more than three seconds to load.

to achieve the lowest possible bounce rate, your site should take no more than three seconds to load. Plugin and browser compatibility – make sure your theme is cross-browser compatible and supports all of the cross-check whetherplugins you use.

make sure your theme is cross-browser compatible and supports all of the cross-check whetherplugins you use. Support options – the theme’s developer team provides proper support options, security services, documentation, and regular updates.

the theme’s developer team provides proper support options, security services, documentation, and regular updates. Pricing – while there are plenty of great free themes on the web, premium themes generally offer better design, tools, and support.

Top 5 WordPress Business Themes

Similar to shopping for clothes, you might want to try some of the themes listed below before deciding what’s best for your site. If you’re looking for a detailed tutorial on how to make your site temporarily private, check out this post on how to prevent visitors from seeing your website until you’re satisfied with modifying it.

Without further ado, here are our top five WordPress themes for small businesses:

Divi is one of the most popular WordPress themes on the web today. It offers over 800 pre-made responsive and mobile-friendly website layouts. Not only that, but you also get access to a ton of royalty-free media files to make your content more appealing.

This theme provides a WYSIWYG theme builder that equips drag-and-drop, inline text, and bulk editing features. You can incorporate your design into the pre-made layout through custom CSS using the custom module. In order to further support your business, Divi lets you perform split testing to increase your site’s conversions.

You can get Divi for $89/year or for a one-time purchase of $249.

Astra is an ideal theme for users who enjoy speed. With less than 50 KB of resources, you get a lightweight theme that loads in less than a second. Not to worry, this doesn’t affect Astra’s quality since it’s packed with various design options and over 700 responsive Google fonts to choose from.

If you want to expand your business reach through WooCommerce, Astra can help you customize your future online store. For businesses that sell courses, this theme supports LifterLMS and LearnDash integrations. To top it off, Astra is fully optimized for SEO and translation-ready.

While you can download Astra free of charge, you might want to consider buying the Pro version to receive all the premium features. Astra Pro costs $59 per year or $249 for a one-time purchase.

Scalia is a multi-purpose, modern and responsive theme with award-winning retina ready designs by Kontramax. With over 150 page layouts, complete with their fully-layered Adobe Photoshop files, you have total control over your site’s entire design. Enhanced by the parallax effects, the boxed and wide layouts give an airy feel that saves you from the cluttering problem.

Besides supporting WooCommerce and WPML integrations, Scalia is also optimized for SEO and mobile devices. For large-scale websites, this theme offers built-in customizable mega menus for better usability. Scalia costs $59 per license, and you can use its designs and features to revamp your website.

If you want an outstanding customizing experience, you should consider using an incredibly responsive theme called X by Themeco. Not only is the theme beginner-friendly, but it is also packed with handy tools, such as simplified flexbox, action history, and global blocks. For mobility purposes, X lets you download your design assets using the template manager. Additionally, the workspace is fully customizable and has an available dark mode.

In terms of functionality, X is ready to take care of your business’ needs. It supports dozens of premium plugins that allow you to create blogs, portfolios, forms, and email marketing among other things. For more advanced customization, X comes with a code editor, based on Sublime Text, that enables live code editing. You can get all of these features for $59 for a single license.

Avada prides itself on having the best one-click demo importer on the market. There are more than 50 pre-built demos that you can import both fully and partially, without any coding. This feature also applies to the demos’ content, thus saving you the need to start from scratch. Additionally, Avada gives you full control over individual posts and pages, regardless of the theme’s settings.

In order to enhance your customer experience even further, Avada is GDPR-compliant and translation-ready. This theme is also fully responsive, cross-browser compatible, and retina ready. Being compatible with many popular plugins, you can add various new functionalities to accommodate your audience’s needs. You can get Avada for $60 for a single license.

Choose Wisely!

With a ton of great WordPress themes available on the market, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. We hope that this list has helped you narrow down your research and will get your business website off to a great start.

Simon Dwight Keller is a digital marketing entrepreneur eager to drive tons of traffic to your website with creative and compelling content. After three years of hard work as a freelancer, he decided to take his services to the next level, he cofounded a digital marketing company PRable. Eventually he started SDK Marketing.

WordPress stock photo by Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock