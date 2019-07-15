What Pinners are Pining for on Pinterest

By Rieva Lesonsky

Pinterest may not get the traffic of Facebook, but it’s a very effective social medium for small businesses. According to Social Media Today, Pinterest is experiencing “steady growth, and is now up to 291 million active users,” up from 250 million last September.

But, even more important, says Social Media Today, is the “activity of people who are regularly logging onto the platform. Research shows…57% of weekly Pinners use the app in-store while shopping, while it’s also the leading social media platform in terms of product discovery.

That said, let’s take a look at what’s trending on Pinterest this month. Pastel yellow is the “hot” color right now—searches are up 73% year-over-year (YoY).

To keep cool this summer, Pinterest users are searching for frozen Moscow mule recipes, up 134% YoY and jalapeno frozen margaritas, up 139% YoY. Given these trends, if you own a restaurant or bar, it might be smart to market your “frozen” drinks right now.

Globally, Pinterest says, in the UK neon nails “are brightening up cloudy summer days” with an impressive 480% YoY increase in searches. And according to the PureWow newsletter that neon polish trend is also hot in the U.S. right now, with ultra-bright, fluorescent nail polish in high demand.

In other beauty news, in Canada Pinterest says, “the hottest color for bold tresses is cool gray. Searches for silver hair highlights have spiked 647% YoY.”

Since shopping globally is getting to be a habit these days, if you sell jewelry or accessories, note that in Australia right now searches for bangle bracelets are up an astounding 642% YoY.

And if you’re in the home and garden industry, searches for white gardens are up 167% YoY.

Pinterest stock photo by Chayantorn Tongmorn/Shutterstock