Technologies have been designed in such a way that they meet our daily needs and make our lives easier and convenient. Yes, it has successfully carried out its function. People can fulfill their needs with just a few taps on their smartphones. Due to the technology advancements, people have changed the way of shopping and availing of the services. That’s why on-demand service apps are popular these days, without a doubt.

What is an on-demand service app? To say it in a simpler term, this app allows the users to book a product or service, be it a ride, house cleaning service, or anything, and literally, they get almost anything they need by staying at home. Such kinds of apps bridge the gap between the users and service providers. Also, it creates an opportunity for the service providers.

Are you thinking about developing an on-demand app? Good! It is a promising idea as the scope of the market is booming, and the need for such apps among the users are high. Continue reading!

Stats and Facts of the On-Demand Market

First, have a look at the fascinating statistics and facts of the on-demand market.

Nearly 86.5 million people in the United States of America prefer on-demand apps to meet their daily requirements.

4 million new users were reported annually. The annual value of the on-demand segment is expected to grow at a rate of 6%, and as a result, its worth will be about US$25 billion by 2023.

The revenue of the on-demand app development will be $335 billion by the end of 2025. And, the total number of on-demand service app users will rise to 93 million by 2022.

Moreover, it is projected that the global food delivery market’s value will reach $161.74 billion by 2023.

Predominant reasons for the popularity of the on-demand service mobile apps

Easily accessible

As long as smartphones have an internet connection, people can book orders or avail of service anywhere at any time. For instance, users can choose their favorite food from a nearby restaurant with almost a few taps on their smartphone using the on-demand food delivery app.

To meet the users’ expectations, the order will be delivered shortly. Take another example. The on-demand doctor consultation apps make it more convenient to schedule the consultation in advance.

Delivery Tracking

This seems to be a sense of control for the users as they can check the order status in real-time. This functionality makes the users feel at ease as they know the estimated time of delivery.

Better Prices

Comparatively to the traditional on-demand services, users can avail of the services at an unbeatable price via the on-demand service app. By comparing similar parameters, they can make a better choice and fully-informed decision.

Sustainable Business

On-demand apps have become an essential part of the economy, which is eco-friendly than the traditional business. For instance, ride-sharing services meet the core demand and it is a sustainable solution compared to taxi apps.

In-app Payments

Users can pay for the services they availed or products they have purchased using digital payment modes. They can make a payment via debit card, credit card, UPI, and e-wallet. Generally, they feel secure while paying from the mobile app.

Wide Opportunity

The rise of the gig economy paves the way to come with different on-demand services concepts like laundry service, beauty app, car washing, and much more. There are various on-demand app benefits to the users, service providers, and entrepreneurs.

The Successful On-Demand Apps That Have Disrupted the Concerned Industry

Let’s have a glance at a few of the popular on-demand apps that shook the chosen industry. This might help you to come up with a fresh idea for your business and become a pioneer in the industry.

Uber

The concept of a taxi booking app has prompted once the necessity of people to go somewhere sooner arises. Uber connects the users and drivers with ease. Most transportation has been resolved after the entry of taxi booking apps.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit offers various services like cleaning, handyman work, delivery, and similar tasks. It is a revolution in the on-demand multi-services market. This bridges the gap between freelance service providers and customers who need assistance in performing daily tasks.

Netflix

An on-demand video streaming service app allows users to stream video content of their preference anywhere and anytime. Video content includes movies, series, and shows.

BloomThat

This app offers a flower delivery service. Users can send a congratulatory note to coworkers or friends. They can even gift them to their family and loved ones.

Medical

An on-demand doctor consultation app that revolutionized the healthcare sector and is more convenient. Users can book an appointment and get a consultation.

Starz

It allows the users to download movies or shows and watch them without an internet connection.

Quick Steps to Consider During On-Demand App Development

The on-demand app development process is similar to developing other apps. On the one hand, you are going to enter the remunerative & competitive industry. On the other hand, the familiarity of the on-demand app is vast. Look at the steps to consider while developing the on-demand app solutions.

Step 1 – Know Your Customer Needs

First, you have to find the needs of your target users. It refers to the specific group of people who are most likely to purchase the product you offer or avail of the service. You can conduct a campaign to understand your users better.

Step 2 – Research the Recent Market Trends

The on-demand market is highly competitive and so you should determine the specifics of apps. However, it would be better to come with a unique strategy to cope with your competitors and withstand the competition.

Step 3 – Select a Suitable Business Model

It is necessary to determine which business model suits your requirements. There are two popular business models. One is developing an app for your existing business, and the other is having an app without the need to manage the actual business.

Step 4 – Prioritize Features

Never miss out on the essential features like Sign up, Real-time tracking, Filters, Shopping cart, Payment gateway, Ratings & reviews, Push notifications, and much more. Despite this, include special features to make your on-demand app stand out from the competition.

Step 5 – Plan Your Budget

Before you step forward, you should know the cost to develop such on-demand app solutions. The app development cost is a variable one and depends on numerous factors. It includes app platform, app features, technology stack, location of the app development company, UI/UX design, third-party service integration, and so on.

Step 6 – Choose the Right Technology

The technology differs for each app. Some of the standard technology that is used for developing the on-demand apps are listed here.

Backend – PHP, NodeJS, Phalcon, Symfony, Redos, German, MySQL, and MongoDB

Frontend – TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML5, Angular, and SaSS

For Android – Java, Kotlin, Real, and Room databases

For iOS – Swift programming language and Realm database

Step 7 – Decide the Monetization Strategies

Now, you have to make a decision on how to generate revenue from your on-demand service app. The most common ways to monetize the app are commission and subscription. It is also acceptable to have unique monetization strategies.

Step 8 – Select an App Development Partner

Consider an app development company that has experience in your niche. For instance, if you are looking to develop a grocery delivery app, partner with a company that has experience in developing grocery apps in its portfolio. Upon finishing the app development, launch your app on the platform you choose.

Step 9 – Think About Updates

It’s not over after launching the app. Keep an eye on your on-demand app and improve its performance by analyzing the customers’ feedback and analytics reports in real-time.

Final Note

Hopefully, I have covered all the aspects of on-demand app development. As the need for on-demand apps surged to a peak, you can even consider launching a multi-services app like Gojek. The Gojek clone app solution offers more than 50 on-demand services as it benefits your customers and service providers.

My name is Rayaan Teerth, and I am a tech enthusiast who loves to write on the latest technology trends. Most of the time I spend exploring online tools that can help Entrepreneurs to grow the business.

On-demand app stock image by ESB Professional/Shutterstock