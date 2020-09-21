What colors will be hot in 2021? PureWow talked to a lot of industry experts to get the scoop. Erika Woelfel, the vp of color at Behr, told the newsletter they knew the colors for 2021 “needed to be grounded in what we’ve been craving: comfort and personalization.”

Brown sugar beige: Beige is “poised to make a comeback” (ugh!) according to the color pros at Behr and PPG, but they describe it as a “softer” shade, more like “light brown sugar.”

Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager, told PureWow that in times of “unrest, anxiety and grief” we “gravitate toward compassionate colors,” like their Transcend shade.

Muted terracotta: PureWow says this color “dovetails with the retro sunset art trend that surged in popularity” in the first five months of quarantine. They note Backdrop’s 36 Hours in Marrakesh shade boasted an 800% sales increase in the first few weeks of April.

Both PPG (Big Cypress) and Behr (Kalahari Sunset) are incorporating these hues into their 2021 palettes.

Deep blues and greens: These colors already have grown more popular. PureWow reports other Backdrop colors seeing sales spikes during quarantine were Saturday on Sunday, a dark blue-gray, and Surf Camp, a dark blue with green undertones.

And they note, paint startup Clare asked people to pick their next paint colors, and Blue’d Up—a deep purple-y blue—was one of two winners.

Behr has some offerings in this category as well, including Nocturne Blue and Royal Orchard, a rich forest green. Behr says these colors are “calming and enveloping.”

PPG’s Schlotter says, “These comfort colors are similar to comfort foods—both offer a certain sense of familiarity and normalcy.”

There’s a lesson in there for all business owners. Whatever your industry know that consumers are craving comfort. Your job is to figure out how to deliver it to them.

Photo Courtesy: Behr