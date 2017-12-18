Don't Miss

Color of the Year, 2018: Is it Time for a Purple Reign?

Date posted: December 18, 2017

violet

By Rieva Lesonsky

Pantone, the global color specialists have named Ultra Violet the color of the year for 2018. Pantone says the shade, a blue-based purple, “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.”

The exact color (PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet), according to Pantone, is “complex and contemplative, [and] suggests the mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now. The vast and limitless night sky is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.”

I’m not sure if Pantone is suggesting we’re looking to leave our planet to find a new world, but shades of purple have long been considered symbolic of transformation, as evidenced by the embrace of the hue by the legendary (and transformative) musical icon, Prince.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, says, “Ultra Violet lights the way to what is yet to come.”

If you’re thinking of incorporating Ultra Violet into your business, it seems to boast contrasting qualities. Pantone says the color “symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity.” Yet “the color is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world.”

In other words, Ultra Violet can be both energizing and calming. Remember that Pantone colors of the year have a way of showing up in fashion, home décor, design and, well, just about everywhere. If you own a fashion-forward or trendy company, you’ll likely want to incorporate the color into some aspect of your business.

