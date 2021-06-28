Paying attention to the yearly trends is important to ace every aspect of marketing. Marketing trends are a lot like seasons, they come and go. In this age of information, having a strong digital marketing strategy is important for a business to grow and thrive. Building the right audience is important to succeed. Without a good content marketing strategy, it will be difficult to convert potential customers, generate leads, increase sales and grow an email list.

If you wish to make the most of this year, it is time to prioritize updating your content marketing strategy with the latest trends and using them to stay ahead in the competition. In this article, we are going to share various strategies to boost your content marketing strategy for 2021.

Content Marketing is Growing and Evolving

According to Statista, the revenue generated by content marketing reached $42 billion in the year 2019. It is expected that the numbers will skyrocket by the end of 2021. Content marketing is expanding and evolving at the same time. Strategies that worked a year back could be irrelevant today.

For instance, clickbait headlines such as “7 Things About Pepsi That Will Shock You” were all the rage in the 2010s. However, readers have figured out this trick and such headlines won’t get a barrage of clicks today.

Those who don’t get with the times get left behind. In a highly competing market, other brands will take your place if you fail to improve your content marketing strategies every year. Therefore, it is important to update your marketing strategy on an annual basis to stay ahead of the competition.

Some of the Content Marketing Trends in 2021

In 1996, Bill Gates wrote an essay titled “Content is King” for the Microsoft website. 25 years later, the words still hold true. To make sure you’re getting the best from your content strategy, here are some marketing trends that you should capitalize on.

Podcasts:

We live in a busy world where nobody has time to spare. Everyone looks for easier ways to entertain themselves and consume different forms of media. Podcasts provide your audience a simple yet effective way to listen to what their favorite content creators have to say. It helps them stay updated on the brands and businesses they love and interact with them.

Adding podcasts to your content marketing strategy is a big step ahead. However, to make this content marketing strategy work, you need to develop a plan for every episode to keep your listeners hooked. Planning new content for each of the podcasts will ensure that none of the episodes runs dry.

You can call guest speakers or introduce different segments to discuss your audience’s topics of interest. There are so many ways you can go to break the monotony.

Incorporate the new content king (videos):

Video is the new content king. Video content is the most consumed form of content in the past decade and it is believed that more creators will be using videos to promote their brands. It has become one of the most effective ways to engage and influence the audience. It has boosted lead generation and is serving as an additional stream of income for content creators.

Around 80% of the internet traffic is driven by video content. In 2021, the number of internet video users is expected to rise to 1.9 billion, taking this content promotion trend for granted can be a huge setback for a business.

Video guides that directly relate to your niche can do your marketing a world of good. If you make viewers stick around, there’s no reason they won’t convert into buyers in the future.

Creating value-driven content:

Every day, content consumers are subjected to a variety of content. This makes them more selective of what they choose to pay attention to. In 2021, businesses need to be more cautious about how they distribute their content.

Offering their customers value-driven content should be the priority of every marketer. In the future, consumers will be more specific about their choice of content. They will choose the best and the most original research over mediocre content.

Over the years, the importance of diversity has increased significantly. People want to see material that is directly related to them. Content teams need to create articles and videos for people who belong to different ages, cultures and socio-economic backgrounds. Women entrepreneurs and professionals from different ethnicities should be specially focused on by marketers.

Creating AI-powered content:

AI is the fastest-growing technology in the world. Today tools like the API GPT-3 and Contents are available to acquire data and create captions and summaries. This technology can be used to create full blog posts. In 2021, these tools will be more widely available for brands to use.

The established brands are already looking forwards to using these tools to update the content marketing strategies. They believe this ever-evolving technology always has something new in store for marketers. New businesses should also try to get access to this technology to evolve their content strategies to meet the need of time.

Keep the focus on products and services:

At the end of the day, the goal of your content is to maximize the customers and for that, you should focus on bottom-of-funnel content that’s directly related to your products or services.

Keeping the buyers’ personas and core topics at the center means you make the best of your marketing budget. It also gives direction to your content marketing team. Aligning bottom-of-funnel content with other marketing strategies can produce outstanding results. For instance, companies could email promo codes to readers who engage with such content and ensure better conversions.

Conclusion

Technology drives everything in the world we live in. Most businesses have gone online to boost their sales and convert more consumers. However, what they don’t realize is, the general audience has become more aware and pickier when it comes to consuming digital content. To create a content marketing strategy that works, businesses need to update their practices to meet and exceed customer’s expectations.

Evelyn Johnson is a part-time blogger and writes about business, technology, social issues and pretty much anything that’s in the now.

Marketing trends stock image by kathayut kongmanee/Shutterstock