Learn the design elements and platform requirements you need to keep in mind to create advertising campaigns that are visually captivating on social media.

Do you make your own advertisements for social media? Would you like to know how to make your ads stand out from the competition?

With over 7 million advertisers vying for clicks on Facebook, you can’t afford to create anything less than an amazing ad. The same is true of Instagram, with 2 million advertisers, and Twitter, which sees a 90% increase in advertisers every year.

To create advertising that’s sure to engage your audience, it has to have strong visual appeal. Here are 4 proven ways to make your ads amazing.

1. Use Standout Images

Believe it or not, we see up to 10,000 ads every single day. If an ad doesn’t immediately grab our attention, we’ll barely give it a passing glance.

To ensure people notice your ads, choose or create images that are vibrant and uncluttered. Boost the color saturation (without going overboard) and don’t be afraid to use negative space.

We’re also naturally drawn to other faces, so including a face in your ad will create a bigger impact than other types of imagery.

Bonus tip: Be sure to test multiple ad designs (with different images) at the beginning of each campaign. As you see which ad people engage with most, you can narrow your marketing efforts for greater effectiveness.

2. Know Which Sizes to Use (And Where)

When it comes to creating digital ads, one size doesn’t fit all.

To ensure your image doesn’t appear distorted or pixelated, you’ll need to resize it for each platform. Here’s a quick rundown:

Facebook ads: 1200 X 628 pixels

Facebook carousel ads: 600 X 600 pixels

Twitter ads: Between 440 X 227 pixels and 1024 X 512 pixels

Instagram ads: 1200 X 628 pixels (landscape) or 1080 x 1080 pixels (square)

Use a free photo editing tool to quickly and easily resize your images for each advertising platform.

3. Appeal to Emotions

Humans are emotional creatures, and your ads are a perfect chance to capitalize on that.

People are generally more afraid of losing than they are excited about gaining something, so take that fear away by offering a freebie. Use your call-to-action to give them something free and they’ll be eager to click on it.

As you write your buyer persona, you should also clearly identify their “pain points.” What problems do they have, and how will your product help them? Write the answer into your ad to trigger that emotional response.

4. Make the Jump to Videos

When you think about how to create a social media marketing strategies, have you considered using videos instead of images?

82% of all internet traffic will be video by 2021, so now is the time to jump on the video advertising bandwagon. If you don’t have resources to record a video of your own, try stitching a few images together with music and text.

Ready to Create Advertising for Social Media?

If you want to create advertising that your audience will respond to, you have to put in some effort. Brilliant ads don’t just happen—they’re carefully crafted.

Use bright, vibrant images that align with your brand. Make sure they’re the right size for the platform you’re using. Appeal to your audience’s emotions, and when you’re ready, add videos to your marketing efforts.

By using these tips, you’re sure to create advertising that makes your business thrive.

