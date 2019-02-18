By Charles Richards

Every business needs to expand their website traffic by using most effective strategies. After getting done with the SEO and content marketing along with the paid advertising, comes the main thing which is “Conversion”. High revenue earnings and more customer acquisition require successful conversion rate. To figure this out, one needs to take the help of an effective A/B testing.

Why you need A/B testing?

A/B testing is often known as Split testing which is helpful in analyzing user behavior on your site. Forgetting this work done, we use heatmaps and on-page surveys. The ultimate goal is to look after why the people are not converting; it can happen because of your call-to-action (CTA) button not being visible or putting up long sign-up forms. You can also create a hypothesis for your site by creating variations. This tells you how well it performed compared to the original.

A/B testing can help analyze pretty much all the aspects of your website, emails, and marketing campaigns along with performance rate. Indeed, it might happen that you don’t really have the financial budget to test each and every module. Therefore, you can always opt for the elements that are a must need for your high conversions.

Must-Do tests for CRO improvisation

● CRO

Your call-to-action is the most crucial aspect of conversion rate optimization testing. It seems a little bit tricky as there are several aspects to test your CTA. You need to run some A/B tests to cover aspects like the CTA copy which guides people towards the action taken, color and size of the button and button display.

● Design and Layout

A complex website design may be responsible for your low CRO. It might happen that the website design is unique but also very distracting for the users at the same time. Basically, a site should be simple, clean and easy to navigate with a more focus on sales copy and CTA etc.

● Forms

Form testing is very useful as it lets you know the number of interested users who want to join up or sign in. No user will be interested to fill those long and complex pieces of information; rather keep it short and simple.

● Headlines

It is the very first noticeable thing on your website by the users. The landing page should be well designed and relevant headline can be used to catch the user attraction. It should be featured enough to make visitors read more and convert automatically.

● Marketing Emails

Not only the website elements are crucial but so do the marketing emails. Split testing allows you to raise your conversion rate optimization strategy by keeping in mind the several aspects of the emails you send out to prospects. You can also try sending out emails at different sessions of the day and different day optimization to determine which time is the best to send them. The focus should be kept on the subject line as it is the first noticed thing by the receiver which plays an important role in people opening your emails or not.

● Sales copy and Product description

While your headlines attract the visitors, sales copy terminates the sale. The sales copy on your homepage or landing page informs the visitors about the features and services provided by your product and how they can be benefited from it.

TakeAway

There are many aspects of A/B testing which are required to boost the CRO. But here, we discussed some most important element testing for the high conversion. Further, you can also conduct tests based on your brand’s requirement.

Charles Richards strongly believes that knowledge is meant to be shared, for there is a lot we can learn from each other. His hobbies include photographing, reading, sharing technical insights, drinking wine, and traveling. He is currently working as a Business analyst at Tatvasoft UK which is a Software Outsourcing Company in London.

A/B testing stock photo by Bakhtiar Zein/Shutterstock