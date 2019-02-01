#Sponsored

With businesses getting competitive day by day, business leaders often feel challenged by factors such as attrition, stretched budgets and even standardised output. There has been an all time debate over the adaptability of digital learning over the traditional methods that have proven to be beneficial until now. However, in this fast paced moving environment, it is deemed for businesses to go beyond the conventional plays and embrace technology with arms wide open.

As discussed above, over the last decade, technology in terms of the digital wave has transformed the way we live, create and communicate. In the current era, it is adamant for a business leader to focus more upon intuitive learning for their employees than following the old school chalk and talk model. We have learned that implementing the digital learning spectrum has its own benefits and has a far greater impact than the traditional training methodology.

What is Traditional Training?

Traditional training is the teaching method that most of the organizations still follow around the globe. It involves the constantly followed in person training which can be considered more like of a traditional classroom setup, where a trainer explains everything verbally with the help of a presentation.

How Digital Training Works?

The term digital training cannot be sufficed as the similar training that follows the conventional approach, while traditional teaching needs a physical presence of a trainer, digital training may or may not have a person that would be leading the session. Digital learning is also conducted in the form of modules which is shared with the employees on the organization’s own secure network.

Well, until a few years ago, traditional learning was the most viable options to teach the employees as it offered a personal connect with the trainer and the opportunity to clear doubts in person. However, just a decade ago digital learning was also limited to emails, chat and lastly video conferencing. However, the inception of remote collaboration and real time whiteboards has uplifted the level of training and given organizations a more effective alternative that would not only save a lot of resources but will also make learning an intuitive task.

How Interactive Training Makes a Difference

Digital learning has proven to be one of the most cost-effective methods for most of the industries. First of all, going digital means less use of paper and less consumption of stationery which can prove to be one of the most constant expenses while conducting any training. The designing of fixed learning modules give the employees a free choice of taking the sessions accordingly. These sessions can be followed up with objective assessments to analyze what employees have learned from the module or how it can be altered for the betterment. Conducting effective online training sessions will not only help in saving plenty of resources but will also give the employees an opportunity to be a part of it and access the content on their smart devices.

Conclusion

The answer is definite i.e. ‘Go Digital. Still, it will take years for developing countries to fully adopt the digital norms but the transition has already been started. Organizations need to look at the future and start working now, the transition will take time and the easiest way to achieve this to move step by step. Learning management system is another industry which is proving to be fruitful for a lot of organizations. Companies are offering learning management system consulting to get your training program designed according to your needs. With an LMS for small businesses, you can definitely save a lot of time and money and can design a bespoke training program that is interactive, intuitive and provides exponential learning.

Digital training stock photo by SFIO CRACHO/Shutterstock