Why Every Business Needs to Have a Digital Disaster Plan

Originally appeared on Xerox Small Business Solutions.

By Rieva Lesonsky

Whether it’s a fire at your location, a flood or a tornado, disasters can put your company out of business either temporarily or permanently. Between 40 and 60% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster strikes, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

In addition to creating a disaster plan to protect your employees, customers, equipment and location, it’s also important to have a “digital disaster plan” for how you’ll protect your business’s key information and systems. With the right digital disaster plan in place, disaster doesn’t have to cripple or even slow down your business operations. Follow these seven steps to develop an effective digital disaster plan.

Pinpoint possible risks: Your business insurance agent can help you determine the most important risks to protect and insure against. For example, in some areas of the country, you may need to worry about earthquakes and wildfires; in others, tornadoes and floods are concerns. Assess how risks may impact your business: How would mission-critical business functions and information be affected if each of these disasters occurred? For instance, if floods prevented you and your employees from getting to your business, would you still be able to serve customers? What would happen if all your paper records were incinerated in a fire? Move your information to the cloud: Even if most of your business information is stored in the cloud, you probably still have some records that exist only on paper. Here are some documents you may want to digitize as part of your disaster preparation:

Insurance documents

Customer/vendor lists and contact information

Financial/accounting data

Contracts and orders

Inventory records

Corporate documents

Contact information for employees