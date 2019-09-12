By Jeevan Kumar

WordPress and Drupal are two of the world’s most popular content management system (CMS) platforms. It relies on your brief and long-term objectives to know which CMS platform is correct for your company. If you are looking for an open source and user-friendly solution for your CMS requirements, either platform is going to do it.

However, if you begin asking around, you may get a variety of views on which platform is best–depending on who you are requesting. For instance, if you ask an experienced web developer and a business owner who isn’t very tech-savvy, you’ll probably get very distinct answers. Why? Because they have very distinct technological abilities, and they most probably have distinct objectives to accomplish.

Drupal vs WordPress Comparison : Let’s discuss the key differences and compare the Features

Installation

WordPress: WordPress.org is known for its installation method of five minutes. Since most internet hosting businesses already offer installation scripts, consumers simply need to open them and follow directions on-screen. Users may totally avoid setting up databases and other stuff that may be confusing for beginners, depending on a script.

Drupal: The setup is fairly simple, just like WordPress. Users simply need to download from the official website the recent version and follow the setup manual. Installing Drupal takes a few more minutes, but during the process you shouldn’t have issues.

The interesting aspect about the installation is that unique installation packages are available from Drupal. So, if you already know what kind of site you’re going for, you can install specific modules with Drupal automatically.

Pricing

WordPress: Your original WordPress platform investment is free. That’s only for the platform itself, though. You will need to invest in a few stuff to get your website off the ground, such as domain registration, hosting (which is also accessible free of charge), and any premium topics and plugins and/or added safety that you choose to invest in.

Your overall price will rely on how much customization you add to it, but your start-up expenses will usually be smaller than with Drupal. However, down the path you may need to invest in a developer if you choose to add more complicated features. If for the foreseeable future you don’t need a extremely complicated site, WordPress is a very inexpensive option.

Drupal: With Drupal, getting your site up and running will probably cost you more, as developing with this CMS platform needs more technical knowledge. Typically, your original investment will be greater than if you were to construct with WordPress because you will most probably have to pay for a developer versus doing it yourself. Besides paying for internet development services, you will also need to invest in the fundamental services listed above–domain registration, hosting, added safety, etc.

Learning Curve

WordPress: WordPress provides you with a fully functional website, even if you have no knowledge of coding. The intuitive interface will do all you need. From its wealthy repository, you can quickly discover a business-related theme and build your website in no moment. Using WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) editor, all novice users can easily generate WordPress website.

If you’re using a website builder from WordPress that provides you with simple access to free WordPress topics, that would be no less than a cake cherry.

Drupal: Drupal has a steep curve of learning. You may discover that understanding the Drupal interface is complicated and complex. To develop a Drupal website, you need to have some fundamental technical understanding. In reality, you need to be conscious of the technical things to manage a Drupal website so that you can handle the technical things on your own.

Ease of use

WordPress: If you’re a beginner or you have restricted technical understanding, then WordPress is a great option to begin with. Or if you want your website to run as quickly as possible, you should also choose WordPress. WordPress is user-friendly and with the WYSIWYG editor you start blogging.

To answer your questions, the notable community is always there. WordPress lovers are the members of this group who answer every question according to their expertise and experiences. For your blogging site, WordPress can be a excellent beginning. And if you’re especially searching for a blogging platform, you might also be interested in knowing about Blogger vs WordPress.

Drupal: If we talk about ease of use then Drupal isn’t difficult to use, some users might find it difficult to learn how to use Drupal. Compared to WordPress, the website needs to be managed by Drupal user with some fundamental understanding of HTML, CSS, and PHP.

For beginners, therefore, may not be appropriate. Any qualified user with Drupal theme builder can easily generate sophisticated sites.

Themes & Plugins

WordPress: The famous CMS provides thousands of WordPress topics and plugins to assist customers expand their periodic website. Everyone can add and alter characteristics of their private blogs without any technical understanding. Because there are so many extensions available, you can find virtually anything you need for your site.

Even thousands more premium products are available that are generally better coded and come with professional assistance. So, you can’t really say you’re missing something with WordPress.

Drupal: Although not as popular as WordPress, it is surprising that Drupal has such an enormous amount of extensions available. Unlike WordPress, before you can install it, you will have to leave the system and manually search for the module. Although not a problem for someone who is great with computers, the whole method may scare beginners away.

On average, the modules of Drupal aren’t as nice as the counterparts of WordPress, and you generally have to pay for the correct ones. The same applies to the topics. You’ll need to employ skilled designers for better topics.

Speed

WordPress: If we take all the variables into account then velocity is the only factor lacking in WordPress. Obviously, if you know what to do to achieve a particular result, it won’t take much of your time. Whereas, if you need to know something before you can effectively use it on your website, it may take a little bit longer than the real moment.

SEO plays a major part in website results, so if you understand the easy and practical approaches to increase your WordPress SEO, you can never go wrong with the ranking of your site. And always attempt to maintain pace and efficiency from overloading your site with plugins.

Drupal: As far as speed is concerned, Drupal has an benefit. It can produce websites of high speed in no moment. Drupal does not require multiple resources at a moment, resulting in quick server communication blazing. No matter how many pages your website has, you can readily handle your website. To assist you with velocity, you can use the extension. Keep this ultimate Drupal SEO guide handy to keep grip on your website’s SEO at all times. More leads are attracted as the SEO optimized website.

Security

WordPress: When there are hundreds of millions of active users and website constructed with it, it is difficult to maintain a platform secure. WordPress sites are generally among the first objectives for hackers and malicious scripts, and every day there are bad people in WordPress searching for security holes. The nice people (WordPress developers) are working non-stop to solve issues just because of that. They do all they can to maintain the system secure, and they do a excellent job.

Drupal: Can’t you read about hacking Drupal sites, can you? Well, although there are much less Drupal-built websites than those driven by, for instance, WordPress or Joomla, the reality is that Drupal highlights safety. All safety problems are published frequently on the official website, and at all times the designers are working hard to patch the system.

So Who wins the Battle Drupal vs WordPress

Choosing a correct CMS is a crucial factor that plays a key role for your business website in the long run. Therefore, your website will be your internet identity, it should be as simple as possible to manage. However, we can say that Drupal is a powerful CMS fitted with tons of characteristics based on the points discussed above. On the other hand, with a multitude of themes and plugins, WordPress is a powerful and reliable CMS that also offers you a range of features.

Needless to say, you should look for the one that can better serve you in your specific project instead of judging the CMSs. Isn’t that? When you think about it, it’s quite evident. Moreover, as long as it fits into your requirements and serves your purpose, it doesn’t matter how nice or bad a CMS is. Indeed, based on your requirements, you can create a decision.

Jeevan Kumar is a technology enthusiast and strong believer in agile product development. He is a Senior Content Strategist of Fortunesoft IT Innovations a WordPress development company. A Computer Engineer by education and a technology adherent by passion. His interest in computers & the internet has made him a self-proclaimed geek.