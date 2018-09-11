By Ravi Kumarr Gupta

Every day a new technology is proposed, theorized, developed and improved upon while discarding the ideas of the past. As fascinating as new technology is, the fact that we need to deeply analyze and come up with smart ways to dispose of redundant electronic technology holds utmost importance today.

Need for Recycling E-Waste

While it is easy to throw away old and not-so-useful electronics , have you never considered its impact on the environment? A major chunk of today’s global population craves for latest and greatest ever developed gadgets by mankind, sending away billions of tattered electronics to landfills as soon as a new upgraded version is available in the market. And, only one-fourth of these e-waste materials are recycled properly. Yet, the fact remains intact that almost 100 percent of these waste materials can be recycled and put to good use again.

As per a recent report published on electronic technology recycling , a significant percentage of gadget and technology developing companies as well as their users either are unfamiliar with effective ways to recycle e-waste or do not pay much attention to the importance of its management. Veterans of the industry have highly speculated the report and concluded that both gadget companies and their users must learn to smartly recycle their e-waste and reduce environmental pollution.

Importance of E-Waste Management

Landfills cannot help with recycling e-waste. When disposed of improperly, plastic, glass and heavy metals present in e-waste not only because air and soil pollution, but even seeps into water bodies and become one of the primary reasons behind marine impurity. So, avoid throwing e-waste in your garbage bins and adhere to smart electronic technology recycling methods.

Recycling e-waste can also significantly reduce the need for heavy metal mining and greenhouse gas emission from virgin material production.

Ways to Recycle Electronic Waste

Gadgets and gizmos contain personal and confidential information which can pose as a treat for frauds to binge on. Therefore, it is important to remove all your data from your e-devices before recycling them.

Search for an E-Waste Recycling Drop-Off Location: Recycle your electronic waste. It’s quite easy. A quick Google search can help you find the best local e-waste management companies near you. Approach any one of them, and they’ll help you do the needful.

Return Electronics to the Seller/Manufacturer: Look for exchange or send-back offers. There are many electronic manufacturers and sellers such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Dell, Motorolla, etc. that provide the exchange or send-back offers against mobile phones, television sets, home appliances and computers. Such initiatives and programs are a great way to recycle e-waste and stop them from ending up in landfills.

Upgrade the Life of your Electronic Devices: Consider buying less. To execute proper management, start taking care of your electronics. Make use of covers, cases, screen protectors, etc. to extend their lifespan. Utilize them to their full potential.

Donate Electronics: Electronic technology recycling can also be achieved by donating unused devices. Children’s safety groups, classrooms in developing countries and shelters for victims of violence can greatly benefit from such donations.

Ravi Kumarr Gupta is a niche writer and activate blogger. He loves to write about hot and trending topics and currently writing on business and technology news.

E-waste stock photo by petovarga/Shutterstock