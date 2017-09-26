6 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

By Korie Cantor

What makes entrepreneurs successful? It’s often their dedication towards work and their urge to expand knowledge that helps them take difficult decisions.

If you aspire to build a massively successful company and inspire other people to follow your footsteps, reading is an invaluable skill you must learn. As entrepreneurs, you have to go through difficult situations and stay strong throughout. Books help us think differently and help us push through the tough times.

Therefore, of you have started walking on the path of being successful entrepreneurs like Mark Cuban and Peter Thiel, here are six books that you must read to become successful:

1. The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

Mark Cuban recommends this book for all the entrepreneurs. The ‘Fountainhead’ is the story of a young architect and his battle against the conventional standards. The protagonist Howard Roark firmly believes that only an individual’s vision can produce genuine art. The story also revolves around the romantic relationship of Howard and Dominique Francon, who is a strong and independent woman.

Innovation is what drives businesses today, so entrepreneurs need to think out-of-the box, which means they might have to fight against the traditions to let the world know about their ideas, just as Howard did. So this book is a must read for every entrepreneur who is out there to bring a revolution and create something outstanding.

2. Choose Yourself by James Altucher

This is one of the many inspirational books that is packed with advice that every entrepreneur needs to build themselves and face the many challenges through their journey. The world is constantly facing change – the markets change rapidly, people faced recession, industries crushed and were remade again. This means entrepreneurs have to go through immense tension to achieve what they dream. With dozens of case studies, interviews and real-life examples including James Altucher’s own heartbreaking and inspiring story, “Choose Yourself” is one book that entrepreneurs can’t afford to overlook. It helps you find out the opportunities arising out of the ashes and use them for your advantage.

3. Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach

Anger is one of the most destructive emotions that stop entrepreneurs from becoming successful. You may fail again and again, but you need to know how to tame your anger to walk towards success. Anger often makes us think that something is wrong with us and this feeling can make life miserable. “Radical Acceptance” is one of the self improvement books that offers a way to live freely and achieve whatever you wish.

The book talks about Tara Brach’s teachings which include personal stories and case histories, fresh interpretations of Buddhist tales, as well as guided meditations. When we can stop being at war with ourselves, we can view the world differently and come up with ideas that can change the world for good.

4. “All In” by Bill Green

First-time entrepreneurs often make the mistake of taking things lightly, since for them setting up a business is an easy process. “All In” is author Bill Green’s story who started from a flea market and ended up with a publicly traded company (Wilmar Industries, a corporation that ended up employing more than 2,300 people). The book inspires the entrepreneurs to stick to their ideas until they have achieved what they desire. The author provides the readers with practical tools that help them set up their business, bring their ideas to fruition and improve their existing business.

‘All In’ is a must read for everyone who wonder how some entrepreneurs achieve massive success without any fancy education or access to unlimited capital.

5. Rework by Jason Fried & David Heinemeier Hansson

Rework is not just any average business book; it is one of the best books about entrepreneurship. It offers the readers with smarter, faster ways to succeed in business. It is the Holy Grail for entrepreneurs who are ready to set up their businesses for the first time. Unlike other business books that talk about traditional and conventional methods to make a business successful, Rework defies the traditional rules and offers simple yet no-nonsense advice for the entrepreneurs.

6. Enchantment by Guy Kawasaki

Enchantment is not about manipulating people or relationships. It is about turning skeptics and cynics into the believers and the undecided into the loyal. It helps you transform situations and relationships for good. Enchantment can be felt during corporate meeting, retail transaction or even while posting a social media update and when done right, it can be more powerful than the most powerful marketing techniques.

The author argues that being successful is not only about achieving what you want; it is about creating a positive change in people. This is exactly what entrepreneurs strive for in today’s highly competitive business landscape. Everyone is striving to create unique experiences for the people who matter the most. The book talk about how to launch enchantment campaigns to win hearts of your customers, employees and everyone else who is associated with your business. So grab this book and start reading right away.

No doubt there are many books that are dedicated for the entrepreneurs, but not all provide the motivation to get up and get going. The books listed above are sure to motivate you in a positive way and help you achieve your goals, quickly and easily.

Korie Cantor is a writer who writes about living and lifestyle. She possesses a great sense of style and loves to share her thoughts about fashion and its latest trends. Follow her @koriecantor.